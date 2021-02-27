IRVING — Work ethic has been the Newman Smith boys basketball team’s calling card all season, and that was enough to keep the Trojans within striking distance early in the fourth quarter Saturday against Lancaster.
Ultimately, the depth and size of the state’s top-ranked team in Class 5A won out.
Lancaster closed Saturday’s regional quarterfinal on a 19-5 run to roll to a 69-48 victory from Nimitz High School. The win marked the 24th in a row for the Tigers, who booked a return to the regional semifinals for the fourth consecutive season. Smith, meanwhile, had its season end in the third round for the second straight year.
“Since I’ve been here, our goal has always been to outwork the other team,” said Percy Johnson, Smith head coach. “It’s nothing flashy, but we’re going to outwork you on both sides. Eventually it takes a toll, but we gave it our best shot. I’ve got to take my hat off to these guys. They didn’t look back once we started — they kept going.”
So much so that the Trojans managed to trim a 14-point third-quarter deficit down to seven in the opening moments of the fourth quarter. An offensive rebound by junior Kylen Woods led to a 3-pointer from senior Ivori Thomas to pull Smith to 49-42 with 7:40 left in the fourth quarter.
That seven-point margin lingered for several more possessions, as the Trojans managed multiple stops on defense and created their share of open looks from long range to potentially turn the contest into a two-score game. Those shots didn’t fall, however, and Lancaster eventually regained its footing.
“It goes back to the first two quarters. My kids were battling and working hard,” Johnson said. “I always tell them to just give us a chance and I think we definitely had one coming into that fourth quarter. I think the depth got to us … and at the end, you could tell that a lot of our shooters just didn’t have their legs. But they kept on battling.”
The Tigers countered with the duo of Chrisdon Morgan and Markeis Sykes, who combined for 13 of the team’s 19 points in the fourth quarter. The tallest player on the floor, Morgan overwhelmed the Trojans down low with seven points, five rebounds and a block in the fourth quarter alone. His presence forced Smith to double team, which opened up lanes for players like Sykes to spring for an easy basket as the Trojans promptly regained control.
Smith ran out of bullets, held to just eight points in the fourth quarter.
“We’re a decent shooting team from 3, and it just didn’t fall tonight,” Johnson said. “But [Lancaster] does such a good job with the waves of kids they throw at you and the size. We had to help so much and it left their shooters out there.”
The Tigers’ defense made it tough on Smith to ignite a transition attack that had been a strength for the team leading up to Saturday’s ballgame, Johnson said. Lancaster’s ball pressure contributed to 15 turnovers forced on the afternoon and its collective size walled off any activity in the paint for the Trojans. For the game, the Tigers drew six charges to subdue Smith’s aggression on offense.
The Trojans had their say on defense as well. Lancaster was held to its lowest scoring output since Dec. 30 and failed to clear 70 points for just the second time during the program’s 24-game winning streak.
Junior Devin Peters-Teague and senior Thibaut Tagnon tallied three steals apiece in the loss, and Woods, a star receiver on the Smith football team, put his vertical leap to use by grabbing seven rebounds despite spending most of his minutes outsized by whoever he was guarding.
“Our guys work so hard in practice. We try to do our best to keep teams under 50,” Johnson said. “That’s our goal and something they pride themselves on, but sometimes our offense helps us out there as well. We just couldn’t get enough on the offensive end today. I think we did a good job on defense.”
While the Trojans contributed to some stagnancy for the high-powered Tigers, Lancaster’s depth helped steady the tide. The Tigers got 29 of their 68 points from their bench, including a game-high 15 from Morgan. He was one of three Tigers in double figures with Sykes adding 11 and Dorien Goodman scoring 10.
Lancaster never trailed on Saturday, leading 37-27 at halftime before playing Smith even in the third quarter, 12-12.
The Trojans were paced by 14 points from Thomas and 12 from Tagnon, who drained three 3-pointers in his final high school game.
Tagnon was among the key contributors during last year’s momentous campaign when Smith went undefeated in the regular season prior to advancing to the regional quarterfinals. Johnson’s 2020-21 squad had to replace plenty in both experience and production, all while following up perhaps the best year in program history.
To get back to the third round of the playoffs was an encouraging note for the Trojan’s longtime head coach, whose team ended its season at 21-6 overall.
“When I first start each season, I’m going to continue to coach hard,” Johnson said. “All I expect out of our kids is for them to work hard. That’s our mantra — just work hard. The season will take care of itself, and last year was last year. It’s a new year and it was their year.
“It was up to them to decide how they wanted to be looked at, and it was just a matter of getting them to believe in themselves. It was a lot of work — that team last year had a lot of guys who played together for four years, and we only had a couple like that this year. The other guys were pieces that were brought in and they all went to work.”
