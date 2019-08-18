With the first weekend of tournament action in the books, high school volleyball teams have the first tangible look at where they stand.
Multiple days of matches thrust each squad’s strengths and weaknesses were to the forefront, laying an early foundation to build upon as the grind toward district play continues.
In the case of Flower Mound, the reigning Class 6A state champions simply picked up where they left off.
After closing their 2018 campaign on a 17-game winning streak, the Lady Jaguars entered last week unbeaten in their first five matchups in 2019 — including an unblemished run to capture the tournament title at the Battle of the Rock, held in Rockwall. Flower Mound picked up four wins in its first tournament of the fall and dropped only one set along the way.
“I just think it was the discipline and knowing that we had to earn everything. We had some let-ups but were able to get it back,” said Jamie Siegel, Flower Mound head coach. “We had the same thing happen against Lebanon Trail on Tuesday — we were horrible and had a lot of missed serves but somehow were able to claw back and get it done. It’s one of those things where they need to know that we’ll have to fight for every single point, no matter who it’s against.”
Fortunately for Siegel, those lapses haven’t cost her club much on the scoreboard, with Flower Mound having already thwarted the state’s No. 6-ranked ball club, Prosper, after taking a 3-1 victory (25-22, 18-25, 25-19, 25-11) in the tournament championship match. The Lady Jaguars paved their road to the title game with wins over Weatherford (25-14, 25-14, 25-21), Arlington Martin (25-22, 25-19, 25-17) and McKinney Boyd (25-15, 25-23, 25-18).
Individually, juniors Kaylee Cox and Angelique Cyr came away with some hardware after splitting tournament MVP honors. While those two continue to thrive in their latest varsity campaigns, Siegel lauded the growth of Flower Mound’s younger players to complement her veterans.
“The young ones are really stepping up and really buying into the hard work and dedication that comes with playing at the varsity level,” Siegel said. “They’ve played well and we’ve had moments with some adversity, but they’ve managed to overcome it and I love that we’re already doing that this early in the season.”
Flower Mound continued tournament play over the weekend with an appearance in the Northwest ISD Volleyball Classic (results not available as of press time) as the final tune-up before a high-profile non-district road scrap at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday that will pit the Lady Jaguars, ranked No. 1 in Class 6A in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association poll, against No. 2 Plano West.
“It’ll be a fun one, for sure. I’m excited. They’ve got a great team over there and it’ll be fun,” Siegel said.
Lady Marauders impress at host event
Marcus placed fourth in 6-6A last year, one spot behind rival Hebron, but needed only one week into the season to fire a warning shot toward the Lady Hawks.
The Lady Marauders bested Hebron, 3-2, as part of the Marauder Showcase and did so in comeback fashion. Despite a strong start for the Lady Hawks, convincingly winning the first two sets 25-14 and 25-18, Marcus’ resilience shined in rattling off three consecutive set wins over the Lady Hawks, including a 15-10 decision in the fifth frame. The victory was the highlight of three attained by the Lady Marauders at their host event, with additional wins coming against Amarillo (25-23, 25-22, 25-18) and Grapevine (27-29, 25-17, 20-25, 27-25, 15-7). Marcus dropped a 3-0 verdict to Frisco Lebanon Trail (25-11, 25-22, 25-23).
The Lady Trail Blazers got the better of Hebron as well, with the Lady Hawks breaking even in four matches. Falling 3-1 to Lebanon Trail, Hebron notched wins over Amarillo (25-18, 25-23, 12-25, 25-23) and Grapevine (25-22, 25-22, 16-25, 25-23).
Coppell makes deep run in Mansfield
Last season’s 6-6A runner-up, Coppell worked its way into the final four as part of a busy stay in the Mansfield ISD Methodist Mansfield Medical Center Invitational. The Cowgirls totaled nine matches during the tournament, including a perfect 7-0 start that included victories over Wolfforth Frenship (25-17, 22-25, 25-19), North Crowley (25-6, 25-18), El Paso Coronado (25-18, 25-21), Colleyville Heritage (30-28, 25-20), El Paso Chapin (25-13, 25-14), Hereford (25-11, 23-25, 25-23) and El Paso Franklin (25-21, 25-23).
Ultimately, Coppell placed fourth overall in the tournament, falling in the semifinals to Waxahachie (25-23, 25-21) and in the third-place match to Mansfield (25-14, 25-22).
Senior Maci Watrous earned an all-tournament selection for the Cowgirls.
Lake Dallas takes 7th in Abilene
Former head coach Jason Roemer didn't make it easy on Lake Dallas volleyball head coach Kristinn Holbrooks and the Lady Falcons, but that's just how the first-year bench boss likes it.
The program finished seventh out of 25 teams at last weekend's Bev Ball Classic in Abilene, though the finish isn't the important part. Instead, Holbrooks said a tough non-district slate, engineered by Roemer before his departure, is already paying dividends.
"We have not faced a team so far this preseason, on our schedule, that hasn't made a deep run. ... We're facing some really advanced teams, and we're taking sets from them, which to me is really, really good thing," Holbrooks said. "We're seeing high-caliber volleyball early on. It's challenging us, but also benefiting us for our district."
Though the Lady Falcons bring back a large corps of talent, the team's clear leader is senior and District 8-5A Setter of the Year Ruthie Forson. Forson averaged 21 assists per game in Abilene to crack the all-tournament team, though Holbrooks said her play on the court isn't what's stood out to her as she embarks on her first season at the helm.
"She's probably one of the most talented setters I've had the opportunity to coach, but she is also the most selfless setter," Holbrooks said. "[Thursday], we had a rough day as far as win-loss wise. We played well, but her exact conversation on the way back from Northwest [Thursday] was, 'Hey, I've been thinking a lot about this, and I need to know what I can do to make this team win, so what am I not doing?' As a coach, when you get to that point and you're like, uh, you're doing everything we ask of you and then some ... [She's] by far one of the most selfless kids I've ever met."
Moving forward, Holbrooks said she's confident in her group, though they'll need to shore up an issue they also faced under Roemer in 2018 — finishing .
"I feel like our players are rising to the occasion, and we're right there," she said. "Our focus right now is confidence and learning to finish. Because there have been so many matches and sets where we're right there, and it just fizzles out at the very end. If we can learn to fight to finish, we're going to be A-OK."
The Lady Falcons will travel to take on Sanger Tuesday.
Lewisville, The Colony up and down
Results were mixed for The Colony and Lewisville during their first tournaments of the season. The Lady Farmers, concluding their first week under new head coach Cara Sumpter, managed just one win in six matches played in Carrollton as part of the Nike ASC/LISD Classic. Lewisville’s lone victory came against Cedar Hill, besting the Lady Longhorns in straight sets (25-19, 25-8) against defeats to South Grand Prairie (25-20, 25-15), Plano West (25-14, 25-16), Fort Worth Paschal (25-11, 25-8), Bishop Lynch (25-18, 25-12) and John Paul II (25-20, 20-25, 25-16).
The Colony, meanwhile, plied its craft in Duncanville as part of the Tournament of Champions. Despite their share of peaks and valleys along the way, the Lady Cougars closed out the event with wins in two of their final three matches, besting Wilmer-Hutchins (25-13, 25-12) and Ferris (25-10, 25-9) before falling to silver bracket champion Woodrow Wilson (25-22, 25-18).
-Taylor Raglin contributed to this story
