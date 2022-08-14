With a week of practice in the books for many of the area’s Class 5A and 6A high school football teams, the next hurdle to clear requires lining up against an actual opponent. Most teams will get that chance this week when participating in a scrimmage.
It’ll give teams a chance to further evaluate their players in the closest thing resembling a game-time setting since the end of last season, and programs from Plano ISD and Lewisville ISD will participate in scrimmages on Thursday and Friday.
Flower Mound
South Oak Cliff, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Kincaide Stadium
The Jaguars will be tested plenty in their scrimmage, lining up opposite the defending 5A Division II state champions. The Golden Bears hoisted Dallas ISD's first official state football championship since 1958 last year, and they'll have a good shot at bringing home some more hardware this year as the No. 1-ranked team in their classification entering the season.
SOC brings back 17 starters from its title team, including nine on a defense chalked in FBS prospects. Defensive backs Jayvon Thomas (Texas A&M), Malik Muhammad (Texas) and Abdul Muhammad (SMU) are just a few of the names to watch on the Golden Bears' star-studded roster.
It'll be a worthy challenge for a Flower Mound offense breaking in a new starting quarterback in Yale Erdman and anchored by one of the area's top receivers from last season in Walker Mulkey (1,207 yards, 13 touchdowns).
Hebron
Frisco Reedy, 7 p.m. Thursday at Hawk Stadium
A perennial playoff contender, the Hawks will be a team worth monitoring early in the season as they continue acclimating to just the second head coach in program history with John Towels III now at the helm. The new coach feels like he has plenty of talent to work with, and Thursday's scrimmage will be the first look for fans at Hebron's progression under the new coaching staff.
The Hawks will collide with a Reedy team that figures to challenge for a playoff spot in the Frisco-heavy 6-5A Division I district. The Lions are entering just their seventh year as a varsity program but have four postseason berths under their belts and should test the Hebron secondary with a dynamic group of pass-catchers in Texas Tech commit Kaleb Smith and Sam Houston pledge AJ Jayroe.
Lewisville
Trophy Club Byron Nelson, 6 p.m. Northwest ISD Stadium
Looking to build off their deepest playoff run since 1996, the Farmers will scrimmage a Nelson team that's on the upswing. The Bobcats won a program-best nine games last year and advanced to the regional semifinals for the first time in their brief history.
Nelson has the horses for another strong year, including eight returning starters on defense, and that should pair well opposite a Lewisville offense that's chalked in all-district talent, be it up front with Scotty Parker and Qua Davis, or elsewhere with quarterback Ethan Terrell and running back Viron Ellison.
The Bobcats have some strong skill talent of their own with receivers Landon Ransom and Gavin McCurley, and that should make for some entertaining matchups opposite a Farmer secondary that includes Jaydan Hardy and siblings Caden and Cameren Jenkins.
Marcus
Jesuit, 7 p.m. Friday at Marauder Stadium
Winners of three consecutive district championships, the Marauders hope big things are in store for their 2022 campaign, and prior to undertaking a loaded non-district schedule, Marcus tunes up against an always formidable Jesuit bunch.
The Rangers have qualified for the playoffs 11 of the past 12 seasons and figure to be in the mix once again this fall. Jesuit's tempo and returning skill-position talent, headlined by all-purpose threat Jake Musso, should make for an interesting test opposite a Marcus defense that returns seven starters, including the bulk of its secondary.
This scrimmage will also give the Marauder faithful a chance to see quarterback Cole Welliver's progression under center as the blue-chipper looks to build off a productive spring and summer in taking the reins of the Marcus offense.
Plano East
Highland Park, 7 p.m. Thursday at Kimbrough Stadium
For two programs without much of a head-to-head history on the gridiron, the Panthers and Scots have scrimmaged each other regularly in recent years.
This matchup features two programs in transition with Highland Park making a move up back to 6A after a six-year run in 5A that produced a 77-8 record and three state championships. East, meanwhile, is ramping up for its first season under new head coach Tony Benedetto, formerly of Woodrow Wilson.
Although the Scots' road will be much tougher in 6A come playoff time, they should still be plenty formidable with an offense that returns six starters. It'll be an early test for the Panthers' defense opposite Highland Park quarterback Brennan Storer, a Western Michigan commit, and an offensive line that brings back three starters. Those battles up front should be quality, with the Scots lining up opposite an East defensive front that includes Aidan Miller and Chima Chineke.
Plano
Rockwall-Heath, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Clark Stadium
The Wildcats and Hawks are scrimmaging each other once again, although Plano hosts a starkly different version of Heath this time around.
Last year's Hawks were chalked in FBS signees and that played out on the field as the team went 11-2 and made a run to the regional semifinals. Plenty has changed since, however, with Heath bidding adieu to a talented senior class and breaking in a new head coach in former assistant John Harrell following Mike Spradlin's retirement.
Preseason projections are still high on Heath, nonetheless, and the Hawks return the bulk of their starters on defense, which pairs well opposite a Plano team chalked in experience on offense. The Wildcats aren't lacking in options up front, headlined by Chad Smith and Bryce Lagow, and that unit will block for new quarterback Drew Forkner and three-year varsity running back Kam Jones.
Plano West
Little Elm, 7 p.m. Thursday at Little Elm ISD Athletic Complex
The Wolves and Lobos waged a thrilling non-district contest last season, with Little Elm erasing a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit and toughing out a 35-31 victory.
Little Elm will see several familiar faces from that meeting on Thursday, including West running back Dermot White, who totaled 196 yards and three touchdowns against the Lobos, as well as quarterback Vance Feuerbacher, who has been starting games since he was a sophomore.
There won't be as much continuity on the other side of the ball, however, with the Lobos graduating a litany of college-bound skill-position talent and breaking in a new head coach in Joe Castillo, formerly of North Garland.
Both teams should sport strong rushing offenses this season, with White and Suwi Musonda toting the rock for West, and the duo of Semaj Ellis-Jordan and Jaydon Perine returning to the Little Elm backfield.
