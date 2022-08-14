Plano East football

Plano East junior Drew Devillier and the Panthers will scrimmage perennial powerhouse Highland Park prior to the start of the 2022 season.

 

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

With a week of practice in the books for many of the area’s Class 5A and 6A high school football teams, the next hurdle to clear requires lining up against an actual opponent. Most teams will get that chance this week when participating in a scrimmage.

It’ll give teams a chance to further evaluate their players in the closest thing resembling a game-time setting since the end of last season, and programs from Plano ISD and Lewisville ISD will participate in scrimmages on Thursday and Friday.

