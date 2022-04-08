CARROLLTON – The ball hung up in the sky for what seemed like an eternity.
With the score tied at 4-4 and two outs in the top of the ninth inning of Friday’s District 6-6A baseball game between Coppell and Hebron, Cowboy senior third baseman and Baylor signee Walker Polk hit the ball off the end of his bat and down the right-field line.
The thing that Polk had working in his favor was plenty of space for the ball to drop onto the field.
Earlier in the game, the future Baylor Bear Polk hit a solo home run over the right-field wall. Taking that into consideration, Hebron’s outfielders were positioned deep. That worked into Polk’s favor as the ball dropped into no-man’s land in right field.
Coppell junior shortstop and Texas Tech commit TJ Pompey, who led off the inning with a walk, scored on Polk’s hit, and the Cowboys held on for a 5-4 win. Polk went 4 for 5 with two RBI to power Coppell (13-5 overall, 7-1 district).
Polk’s final hit capped off an outstanding two-game series between the Cowboys and Hawks for the No. 4 hitter in the Coppell lineup. He went 6 for 8 with two home runs and five RBI overall. Polk hit a three-run home run in the Cowboys’ 7-0 win over the Hawks on Tuesday.
“He had a great series,” said Ryan Howard, Coppell head coach. “He’s hit a lot of balls really loud. We were fortunate. We hit a lot of balls really hard at people. Sometimes the baseball gods have a way of paying you back.”
Polk’s late heroics allowed senior pitcher Will Boylan to slam the door on Hebron (9-12-3, 2-6). Boylan struck out the Hawks in order in the bottom of the ninth to earn the victory. He entered the game in the sixth inning with the score tied 4-4. Boylan dominated, tossing four innings of scoreless relief with eight strikeouts to just one hit.
“He’s just incredible,” Howard said. “He’s been in this situation for us for two years now. He continues to produce in these situations. He’s a confident player, and he’s got great stuff.”
But for as well as Boylan was not giving an inch to Hebron, neither was Hawks pitcher Will Patterson to the Cowboys.
Coppell was able to generate offense off Hebron starter Tyler Dobbs, who yielded five walks and four runs on three hits in two innings. But when Patterson came in, it took a while for the visitors to adjust.
Patterson didn’t allow any runs from the fourth through the eighth innings. He threw better as the game went along and went on to allow just three hits and one run while striking out six Cowboys in six solid innings.
“Number one, he was doing a great job of pitching backwards,” Howard said. “He did a great job locating all three pitches and getting ahead of us with his off-speed pitches. He had a great outing and he was everything that we could handle.”
But fatigue started to get the better of him in the ninth.
After he issued a walk to Carter Fields to commence the inning then fell behind 1-0 in the count to Pompey, Patterson was replaced by Miguel Amason. Amason walked Pompey, but got a huge double play when Andrew Nester lined out to second base and Fields was doubled up at second base – the second time in a span of three innings that Coppell had a base runner gunned down at second base.
It wasn’t a perfect game, but Howard was proud of the mental toughness that his team showed to pull out a win in a contest in which things weren’t so perfect at times.
“I think it showed that we have some mental toughness and know how to deal with adversity in tough times,” he said. “We did a really good job of limiting the damage when we had a couple of crazy innings early. Our pitching staff and defense did a good job of holding those guys to four runs.”
Coppell overcame a 4-3 deficit. Hebron scored three runs in the bottom of the second. Emmet Nicaud scored on a wild pitch and Grant Johnson hit a two-run double to give the Hawks their second lead of the game.
