FORT WORTH — Even before taking the field on Thursday night, the Creekview football team’s hopes of snapping a five-year playoff drought had become reality.
Earlier in the week, the Mustangs were awarded a forfeit win for their Nov. 5 district game against Fort Worth Trimble Tech, which pushed Creekview over the threshold to clinch the program’s first postseason berth since 2015.
“I was most excited for our seniors. That was a big thing — our seniors deserve it for all they’ve been through,” said Tony Castillo, Creekview head coach. “That’s the thing I’m most excited for. I remember back when they asked our coaches if they could do the spread. I said, ‘OK, this is how you do it.’ They believed in it and our entire coaching staff has helped them do such a great job.”
Already assured a playoff berth heading into Thursday’s sudden regular-season finale, Creekview didn’t let up. The Mustangs used a run of 17 straight points to distance from Fort Worth North Side for a 37-21 victory from Farrington Field to bring their record to 6-4 (5-2 in 4-5A Division II), including next week’s forfeit win.
“The big words we use around here are ‘comfortable’ and ‘uncomfortable,’” Castillo said. “We never want them to stay comfortable because that’s when things start going backwards. We kept them uncomfortable and told them to just finish what they started.”
Creekview 31, North Side 14 @ 2:09/3QOh my, Sean Sallis! The Creekview WR takes a screen pass and reverses field through the North Side defense for a 20 yd TD (his 2nd score of the night). Big drive for Sallis, who had 2 catches on passes that were tipped earlier in the drive. pic.twitter.com/ne9gfUtGOu— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) October 29, 2021
That meant working through some uncomfortable moments during a dizzying first half that saw the Mustangs and Steers trade touchdowns across the night’s first five drives and neither team punt.
It began with a bang for Creekview, despite being backed into fourth-and-eight on its opening series. The Mustangs answered by dialing up a deep ball from senior Garrett Palacio to senior Sean Sallis for a 39-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead with 9:47 left in the first quarter.
The Steers countered with a big play of their own. Running back Brandon Forrest took his first carry 43 yards down to the 6-yard line and found the end zone two plays later on a 2-yard run to knot the count at 7-7.
It took all of 13 seconds for the Mustangs to respond, getting a boost on special teams after senior Jordyn Crain returned the ensuing kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown to retake the lead at 14-7 with 8:22 remaining in the opening stanza. Forrest answered back with a 6-yard touchdown run with 2:07 remaining in what wound up being a 28-point first quarter.
Creekview’s defense allowed just seven points the rest of the way, holding North Side off the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.
“We’re young and these guys are running an offense and defense that we just had installed in August,” Castillo said. “Every game, it feels like they’re learning a new situation and I think that’s what happened tonight. They finally got comfortable in there and got after them.”
After retaking the lead at 21-14 following a 6-yard touchdown run by senior Isaiah Evans, the Mustangs mustered their first defensive stand of the night by forcing a turnover on downs on North Side’s ensuing possession. Later in the second quarter, Creekview denied a potential game-tying drive with an interception from junior Ben Pfeil that helped set up a 27-yard field goal by senior Ricardo Chairez with three seconds remaining in the first half for a 24-14 lead.
The Mustangs kept their foot on the gas in the second half, swelling their lead to 31-14 on a 20-yard touchdown by Sallis, who reversed field on a screen pass and raced through the North Side defense. Sallis caught seven balls for 119 yards and two touchdowns in the win — accounting for the majority of Palacio’s 168 passing yards.
Although the Steers stopped the bleeding with 5:31 remaining in the fourth quarter on a 26-yard touchdown run by Forrest, it was only temporary. Creekview recovered an onside kick and bludgeoned the North Side defense with the backfield combo of Evans and Palacio, the former finding the end zone on a 9-yard run with 2:43 remaining for the eventual 37-21 final. Evans was a workhorse in Thursday’s win, carrying the ball 29 times for 169 yards and two touchdowns.
“We always know we can give it to [Evans] and he’ll get after it. He’s little, but he’ll get after you out there. We’re excited to have him,” Castillo said.
Creekview 37, North Side 21 @ 2:43/4QCreekview's Isaiah Evans counters with a 9 yd TD run for his 2nd score of the night. Still a 2-score game, however, as the PAT is no good. pic.twitter.com/2AfkcZ3lco— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) October 29, 2021
The win likely fortifies the No. 3 seed for the Mustangs heading into the playoffs. And with its Week 11 game against Trimble Tech now off the table, Castillo doesn’t anticipate finding a replacement game. Instead, he said Creekview plans on staying active in its preparation for whatever lies ahead in the bi-district round.
“We’re going to try and keep off, just because we don’t have much depth. We’ll still practice hard, though. We won’t be comfortable,” he said.
Trojans roll in finale
Newman Smith closed out its 2021 season on a winning note Thursday, cruising past Samuell for a 56-6 victory at Standridge Stadium.
The win capped the Trojans’ first year under head coach Robert Boone at 5-5 and 4-4 in 6-5A Division I. Smith can finish no better than in a tie for fourth place with Bryan Adams but would miss the postseason by virtue of its head-to-head loss to the Cougars on Sept. 9.
That didn’t slow a dominant effort on Thursday as the Trojans rolled up a 42-6 halftime lead. Smith used three different quarterbacks in the win, led by an efficient 3-of-4, 75 yards and three touchdowns for Alejandro Diaz. Jonathan Lopez and Pierson Rougeau also saw time behind center.
Rougeau led the Smith rushing attack with 36 yards, while Isaiah Small, Jose Peraza and Ky’len Woods all found the end zone on the ground. Woods was his usual imposing presence in the passing game, catching five balls for 71 yards and two touchdowns in his final high school game.
