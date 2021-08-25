LEWISVILLE — Lewisville head volleyball coach Cara Sumpter doesn’t have to look far down her bench to find experience on this year’s Lady Farmer team.
Now in her third season leading the Lewisville varsity program, Sumpter has nine seniors on her roster, as well as six returners and several upperclassmen who have developed under the head coach for the entirety of her tenure.
That maturity and leadership has paid dividends early into the Lady Farmers’ 2021 campaign, having already dwarfed the team’s win total from the year prior. That experience proved too much for an upstart Creekview bunch on Tuesday, as Lewisville rolled to a 3-0 victory on its home court (25-16, 25-13, 25-10).
“Since this is my third year as the varsity coach, this is the group that bought into what I’m trying to teach here,” Sumpter said. “Our leaders lead by example and we’re all a team, even if one of us messes up. It’s been great to have that kind of leadership.”
Several of those veterans shined in Tuesday’s non-district win, with six Lady Farmers recording multiple kills in the opening set. Senior Mataiya Perry orchestrated plenty of offense with her passing but managed to keep the Creekview defense honest by tapping over four kills in the opening frame, including set point, to help the Lady Farmers to a 1-0 start on the night.
Lewisville found its footing despite a few early hiccups brought upon by errors to begin the night. With Creekview senior Rece Nottingham behind the service line, the Lady Mustangs accounted for the match’s first three points and ultimately opened up a 6-1 lead.
Once the Lady Farmers cut down on the miscues, they imposed their will — closing out the frame with a 9-3 run that included a pair of kills from junior Ciera Speight, who had five of her team-high 11 kills in the opening stanza.
“Sometimes they take a little bit to get going,” Sumpter said. “This was only our second home match and it was honestly the biggest crowd we’ve had in some time. I expected a few jitters early, but we just had to work through it and stay calm.”
The Lady Farmers had support all throughout the gymnasium, from the student section draped behind Creekview’s half of the court opposite a lively turnout from Lewisville’s girls basketball team on the other end.
“I think it gave them some more energy, but there’s also some getting used to it,” Sumpter said. “This year, the community is getting a lot more involved with us and has been reaching out a lot.”
@lhsfarmervball ups the count to 2-0 on Creekview after taking set 2 25-13. Fitting end to the set with Lewisville's Mya Black putting away her 6th kill of the frame. pic.twitter.com/t63nb91N5X— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) August 25, 2021
The uptick in energy amplified some of the night’s more momentous points, be it Speight punctuating a rally with a block midway through the second set or a number of authoritative kills along the right side of the floor by junior Mya Black. She had six kills in the second set alone to fuel a 25-13 win.
“We’ve been working on her shot selection since she really likes to just pound the ball,” Sumpter said. “Knowing who we have coming up in district, we’ve been working with her a lot on seeing the court and she really took that shot selection to heart tonight.”
It was the product of an identity Lewisville has spent multiple years forging under Sumpter. Creekview is hopeful those horizons aren’t off after graduating a strong senior class from last season’s district runner-up squad.
The Lady Mustangs haven’t been bashful in getting their younger players acclimated to the varsity pressure cooker — drawing non-district reps against powerhouse programs like Northwest Eaton, Denton Guyer and Marcus leading up to Tuesday’s matchup against one of the largest 6A high schools in the state.
“We lost a lot of seniors but obviously didn’t get much of a preseason last year,” said Kristi Duckworth, Creekview head coach. “I want to prepare the girls for what higher-level volleyball looks like so that they learn the strategy and defense, plus knowing how to come back when it’s necessary. In our district you want to play up, not down.”
The Lady Mustangs are replacing a litany of production from last season, returning just one of their top six hitters — and that player, sophomore Alyssa Luevanos, is currently sidelined by injury. That has afforded chances for a number of players to step up within Duckworth’s rotation, with sophomore Naiyah Woodard, Nottingham and senior Sophia Fresquez authoring some of Creekview’s more productive spurts on Tuesday.
“We have a really young group. As far as hitting, we’re just trying to place our shots and be smart on defense. It’s coming along,” Duckworth said.
Both Lewisville’s size and experience ultimately proved too much, leaving the Lady Mustangs with one last stop in their preseason schedule — a three-day swing through a tournament at South Oak Cliff on Thursday-Saturday — before opening up District 11-5A action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Newman Smith.
“I see a lot of improvement from our last tournament, so it’s about making sure we keep our highs high and not falling down whenever we lose a few points,” Duckworth said.
The Lady Farmers, meanwhile, snapped a four-game skid with Tuesday’s win to set up their final tournament of the preseason. That’ll come Friday-Saturday at Forney High School, as Lewisville continues to tune things in advance of its 6-6A opener on Sept. 10 at Hebron.
“We have a tournament this weekend and our plan is just to critique and find out a little bit more about our defense,” Sumpter said. “We’re trying to pick that up and also work on our offensive selection. That’s what needs to work for us in district.
FINAL: @lhsfarmervball def. @creekviewvolley 3-0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-10)Lady Farmers close it out with a block by Kamayah Davis and Kyra Franklin for the sweep. pic.twitter.com/MKomE0pdtq— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) August 25, 2021
“… We’re trying to make history here. Lewisville hasn’t made the playoffs since 1995 and that’s the goal right now.”
