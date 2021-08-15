Simply competing at the varsity level in high school sports is a notable achievement in its own right. To do so as a freshman is downright special.
Sometimes, that freshman year on varsity is a learning experience — getting a feel for the level of competition, learning the ropes of the program and building habits that will pay dividends down the road.
And then there are other occasions when that underclassman is already ahead of schedule and ready to contribute immediately.
During the 2020-21 school year, several Lewisville ISD student-athletes performed beyond their years as freshmen at the varsity level — laying the groundwork for a promising sophomore season in the months ahead.
Bry Russell
Marcus girls soccer
Russell helmed the net for the Lady Marauders in one of the state’s premier high school soccer districts and was plenty up to the challenge.
The Marcus goalkeeper surrendered just 0.8 goals per game all season and contributed to 14 shutouts for a side that finished second in District 6-6A and advanced to the regional finals during the playoffs.
Russell was named 6-6A freshman of the year and received an all-state honorable mention nod by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches. Russell was one of just eight freshmen in the state to be recognized by TASCO among 6A girls.
Emma Hoang
Flower Mound girls soccer and track
During the spring, Hoang split her time between the pitch and the track and enjoyed plenty of success in both.
A forward for the Lady Jaguars’ soccer team, Hoang saw plenty of run during the side’s push to a 6A state championship last season. She tallied one goal and one assist during her first varsity campaign, including a setup on the go-ahead goal in Flower Mound’s regional quarterfinal victory over top-ranked Prosper.
On the track, Hoang raced in seven different events as a freshman, including as a leg on the 4x200- and 4x400-meter relays at the state meet. Flower Mound placed ninth and seventh, respectively, in those events.
Paislie Allen
Lewisville softball
Allen wasted no time making an imprint on the Lady Farmers, playing both shortstop and batting third in the team’s lineup.
Named 6-6A freshman of the year, Allen thrived in both roles with a .333 batting average to go along with 24 hits (12 for extra bases), seven doubles, two home runs, 19 RBIs and 22 runs scored.
In addition to her all-district accolade, Allen was named to the DFW Fastpitch All-Metroplex first team as a utility player. With that honor, she participated in the DFW Fastpitch All-Star Game in June.
Paris Bradley
Hebron girls basketball
The Lady Hawks advanced to the area playoffs despite starting two freshmen. That included Bradley, whose breakout campaign was recognized with 6-6A’s newcomer of the year superlative.
Bradley ran point for Hebron, averaging 9.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.2 steals during her freshman season.
“She isn’t a natural point guard — she was thrown into that position and led our team to the second round of the playoffs. Paris is a fast learner and a natural talent,” said Lisa Branch, Hebron head coach, following the 2020-21 season.
Sabrina Wick
The Colony softball
The Lady Cougars posted a third-place finish in District 10-5A and clinched a playoff berth for the 10th consecutive season.
A plethora of underclassmen helped steady the ship for The Colony, including Wick. The Lady Cougar shortstop put up a .375 batting average with 19 RBIs and 25 runs in her first season with the program, earning all-district first-team honors along the way.
