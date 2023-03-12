Carrollton and Lewisville will have a variety of events going on in their respective communities this week including Spring Break activities, annual events, and more. Take a look at five things to do in the Leader communities during the week of March 12.
Spring Break Camp
Unplug at Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area (LLELA) during its high-energy adventure camp where kids will run, jump, build, and play throughout our 2,600 acres. Ages 7 through 12 are welcome to join the Spring Break Camp, which runs March 13 through March 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn more information and register for the camp on LLELA’s website.
VAL Art Talk: James Thurman
Join the Visual Art League of Lewisville for its monthly general meeting at Lewisville Grand Theater. Each month in conjunction with the general meeting, VAL produces an “Art Talk” series of known speakers and art demonstrations. This month’s presenter is James Thurman, an Associate Professor of Metalsmithing and Jewelry at the University of North Texas’ College of Visual Arts and Design. His presentation will include finished pieces along with materials and process examples. The presentation will be on Tuesday, March 14 at 7 p.m. at the Lewisville Grand Theater.
Spring Break Outdoors: Seed Bombs
All children ages five and older are invited to Josey Ranch Lake Library from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 to get messy while making seed bombs. Attendees will be creating seed bombs to scatter throughout the Pocket Prairie located next to the library. Registration is required and is currently available. To learn more about the Spring Break Outdoors: Seed Bombs event or to register, visit cityofcarrollton.com/library and select it under Programs and Events.
C-Con
Celebrate all things fandom with the Carrollton Public Library at the annual C-Con event from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 17 at Josey Ranch Lake Library. Carrollton-Convention, or C-Con for short, is for fans of all ages and invites attendees to geek out over comics, games, art, trivia, and more. Convention attendees will have the opportunity to take photos with their favorite characters, challenge themselves with an escape room, or earn prizes while showing off their pop culture knowledge with trivia. The Korean American Youth Artist of Texas (KAYAT) will also be onsite teaching K-Pop dance lessons for all those would-be aspiring stars, and snacks and crafting materials will be provided.
St. Paddy’s Texas Style
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day and Texas Independence Day in one event at St. Paddy's Texas Style in Wayne Ferguson Plaza on Saturday, March 18 from 12 to 7 p.m. featuring Love and Chaos and Plunk Murray. Admission and most activities are free. St. Paddy’s Texas Style will include live entertainment on two stages, carnival-type activities including inflatables, Life Size Games, face painting, food trucks and beer. Music genres included Irish Folk, Celtic Rock, Texas Country and Americana.
