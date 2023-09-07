Metrocrest-Job-Fair-Spring-2023.jpg
Coppell Farmers Market new vendors

The Coppell Farmers Market has added quite a few vendors to its lineup on Saturdays. This includes Small + Baked Goods, Japanese-inspired baked goods made from scratch; Helen’s Baked Goods, scratch made sandwich loaves, cinnamon rolls, and quick breads; Healthy Greens, home-grown microgreens; Bresnan Bread & Pastry, husband and wife business offering high quality artisan bread and Viennoiserie; and RTX Honeybees, a honeybee operation with apiaries located in Coppell, Lewisville, and Richland.


