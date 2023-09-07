The Coppell Farmers Market has added quite a few vendors to its lineup on Saturdays. This includes Small + Baked Goods, Japanese-inspired baked goods made from scratch; Helen’s Baked Goods, scratch made sandwich loaves, cinnamon rolls, and quick breads; Healthy Greens, home-grown microgreens; Bresnan Bread & Pastry, husband and wife business offering high quality artisan bread and Viennoiserie; and RTX Honeybees, a honeybee operation with apiaries located in Coppell, Lewisville, and Richland.
Metrocrest community job fair
The Carrollton Public Library, in partnership with Metrocrest Services, will host a job fair for the community on Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Josey Ranch Lake Library (1700 Keller Springs Road). Pre-registration is requested for the free event, but all are welcome. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with employers and hiring managers, and in some cases, interview on-site.
Job seekers are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes as well as wear professional attire. The job fair is held in partnership with the Town of Addison, the City of Coppell, and the City of Farmers Branch, and is sponsored by Dallas College. For more information, visit cityofcarrollton.com/library or call 972-466-4800. To register, visit cityofcarrollton.com/events and select Community Job Fair.
LFD looking to hire firefighters, paramedics
The Lewisville Fire Department is now accepting applications for Firefighter/EMT or Certified Firefighter/Paramedics and offering hiring incentives to fill 11 positions. The selection process for Certified Firefighter/EMT or Firefighter/Paramedic consists of several steps and is intended to produce a pool of candidates who are qualified to become Lewisville firefighters. Upon employment, candidates must be a Texas Commission Fire Protection Certified Firefighter and a Texas Department of State Health Services Certified EMT. The City of Lewisville does not fall under State Civil Service Law.
Applications can be found at lewisvillefirefighter.com. An online application must be submitted by 5:30 p.m., CDT, on Thursday, Sept. 14.
Once the online application has been submitted, upon review, applicants will receive an email. If selected to take the test, the email will include instructions for scheduling the test and will include a Personal History Statement (PHS) and a Polygraph Statement that must be completed and notarized and turned in at the test.
Physical ability test and panel interview dates (choose one date and one time):
Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 8 a.m. or 1 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 21 at 8 a.m. or 1 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23 at 8 a.m. or 1 p.m.
Once an applicant has scheduled a test date and time, LFD is unable to change the appointment time. The physical ability test and panel interview will be canceled and rescheduled if it is raining on the day of the test. The make-up test date is Sunday, Sept. 24.
