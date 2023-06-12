Paislee Allen Lewisville

Lewisville incoming senior shortstop Paislee Allen has been named the District 6-6A defensive player of the year.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

The balance of talent-rich softball teams in District 6-6A has created plenty of parity.

Plano West enjoyed a resurgent season to win the district crown after missing the playoffs last season. Flower Mound bounced back from an injury-riddled 2022 campaign to wrap up second place in 6-6A and made a run to the regional semifinals.

