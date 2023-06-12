The balance of talent-rich softball teams in District 6-6A has created plenty of parity.
Plano West enjoyed a resurgent season to win the district crown after missing the playoffs last season. Flower Mound bounced back from an injury-riddled 2022 campaign to wrap up second place in 6-6A and made a run to the regional semifinals.
Lewisville made it two consecutive postseason appearances under Farmers head coach Porscha Albert, defeating Hebron on the Lady Hawks’ home field on the final day of the regular season to wrap up the third seed from 6-6A.
Marcus secured the fourth seed for the second season in a row. Although the Marauders didn’t piece together another extended postseason run after making it all the way to the regional final last year, Marcus gave eventual Class 6A state runner-up and No. 4 nationally-ranked Denton Guyer all that it could handle in bi-district.
The rise of the Plano West and Flower Mound to the top two spots in the district standings was reflective on the all-6-6A team. The Lady Wolves and Lady Jaguars combined to earn at least a share of six of the eight superlative awards as West senior Adayah Wallace and Flower Mound senior Logan Halleman were named the co-MVP.
Halleman set the tables well at the top of the Lady Jaguars’ lineup, hitting a whopping .605 to accompany 114 hits and 56 stolen bases.
Landrie Harris came into the year recovering from off-season shoulder surgery and split time on the mound with Audra Kruk and Abigail Jennings before being cleared to throw without a pitch limit in the postseason. But Harris was sensational on the mound when healthy. Other coaches in 6-6A took notice and named her the top pitcher in the district. Harris went 17-3 and finished with 226 strikeouts against just 19 earned runs in 126.2 innings.
A big piece going forward for the Lady Jaguars is outfielder Adi Bicknell. Bicknell was named 6-6A newcomer of the year after she hit .381 with 29 RBI and 27 stolen bases.
Lewisville senior-to-be shortstop Paislee Allen was a dominant force on both sides of the ball, but it was her defense that received the most praise. Allen, who was named 6-6A defensive player of the year, committed four errors in 76 total chances for a .947 fielding percentage. Offensively, Allen hit .557 with eight home runs, 20 RBI, 40 runs, 10 doubles, 19 stolen bases and struck out just seven times in 79 at bats.
Opposing teams were reluctant to pitch to Marcus senior third baseman Tori Edwards. Edwards brought a powerful bat to the top of the Lady Marauders’ batting order, as she hit .464 with 26 RBI and 11 home runs. But that stat line could have been more had it not been larger had it not been for intentional walks. Edwards drew 34 walks in 119 at bats, 24 of the intentional variety.
Hebron totaled six all-district selections. Senior-to-be pitcher Lucy Crowder, was named to the first team after she hit .413 and had a stingy 1.37 ERA, as was her battery mate, senior catcher Zoe Bowen and senior shortstop Shorey Nguyen. Senior-to-be Haley Butker, sophomore-to-be Elizabeth Cardona and junior-to-be Haylee Epps landed on the second team.
Coppell had three players earn nods on the all-6-6A second team: senior-to-be second baseman Mallory Moore and seniors Emily Fischetti (first baseman) and Medleigh Danchak (catcher).
Flower Mound stuffed the all-district list with a total of seven selections. Senior first baseman Anna Vibral and senior catcher Katie Cantrell cracked the first team. Senior-to-be outfielder Brooke Hull and senior third baseman Jessica Antonacci landed on the second team.
Marcus tallied five award winners on the 6-6A team. Senior pitcher Faith Drissel, senior utility Alea DeSerrano and senior-to-be Avery Rich earned spots on the first team, while senior Isa Alejandro were placed on the second team.
Lewisville also had five all-district winners. Senior outfielder Rylee Brice and senior-to-be pitcher Dominique Vargas were named to the first team. Senior-to-be first baseman Hannah Briscoe and junior-to-be catcher Kaitlyn Moreno landed on the second team.
