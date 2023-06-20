District 9-5A proved to be one of the toughest in the state’s second-highest classification for baseball.
Frisco Reedy not only advanced past the second round for the first time, it also defeated Frisco Wakeland in the Region II-5A final to advance to the state tournament. The Wolverines made it five rounds deep despite finishing in fourth place in 9-5A. District champion Frisco Lone Star combined with Frisco for 50 wins.
And while The Colony, Creekview, Newman Smith and RL Turner didn’t make the postseason, it was a battle all the way until the end and other coaches took notice of the talent that they had on their respective rosters.
The Colony freshman Trey Rangel was tabbed as the district’s newcomer of the year. Rangel went just 5-5 but had a stingy 1.47 ERA and allowed just 10 earned runs with 66 strikeouts in 47.2 innings. Opponents hit .147 off Rangel.
Rangel and junior Wesley Peck, who was named to the 9-5A all-district first team, will be a dynamic one-two punch on the mound going forward for the Cougars. The pitching staff was a significant reason why The Colony improved from two district victories last season to eight this year. Peck finished 6-2 with a 0.716 ERA and allowed just eight runs in 58.2 innings. He recorded 83 strikeouts and opponents hit just .127 off Peck.
First baseman Jackson Anderson and left fielder Noah Olivera also cracked the all-district first team for the Cougars. Olivera hit .324 with seven doubles, two triples, four home runs and 17 RBIs in his final season donning a Cougar uniform.
J.D. Clarke was the third Cougar pitcher to earn a spot on the all-district team. He was a second-team selection, as were infielders Dylan Guevara and Madaven Tillery. Tillery made a comeback after he suffered a torn ACL last September while playing football.
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD was also represented on the all-district list as Creekview, Newman Smith and RL Turner combined for seven selections.
From Creekview, pitcher William Carson and utility Michael Ledesma landed on the first team. Carson went 4-2 with a stingy 1.14 ERA to accompany seven strikeouts and yielded nine earned runs in 55.1 innings. Ledesma, meanwhile, recorded a team-best 1.0 ERA and allowed just four earned runs in 28 innings. He also hit .275 with 13 RBIs. Catcher Jake Moreno made the second team.
Newman Smith had two honorees on the all-district team. Designated hitter Miguel Contreras was a first-team selection, while infielder Diego Aguilar cracked the second team.
RL Turner was honored with two selections on the all-district team. Outfielder Javy Silver made the first team, while utility lamb received recognition on the second team.
Lone Star’s Bennett Fryman was named the 9-5A MVP and Rangers head coach Joey Franke was bestowed with coach of the year.
