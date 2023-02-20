Scout Carrell

Coppell senior Scout Carrell, pictured in previous action, finished in second place at 132 pounds in the Class 6A State Wrestling Tournament in Cypress.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

The Coppell wrestling team has enjoyed plenty of success over the years, but boys head coach Chip Lowery said it has been a while since the Cowboys have had three wrestlers place in the top three at the state tournament in the same year.

Last weekend was definitely one to remember for Coppell.

