Balancing powerlifting and wrestling requires a lot of dedication and discipline – something that Creekview senior Breanna Thompson has managed to handle effectively.
Whether it involves getting up at 5 a.m. every day to work out at a gym that is owned by her parents, eating correctly or making sure that she lifting the correct amount of weight so she isn’t over the amount of body weight that she can compete at in a tournament or event, she maintains a routine that isn’t easy for most athletes to stick to.
Thompson gets a lot of her mental discipline from her father, David Farrod Thompson. David was a former standout running back for Oklahoma State in the mid-1990s and is currently the school’s third all-time leading rusher (4,314 yards). He played professionally in the NFL two years for the St. Louis Rams before being allocated to the Amsterdam Admirals of NFL Europe.
After his retirement from football, David became a personal trainer and focuses his attention on training athletes from 7 years old to professional, including his daughter, Breanna. He is also an owner of BURN Dallas Fitness Center.
Breanna has been around the gym for as long as she can remember, but she started to become serious about her training by the time she was 14 years old.
All of the hard work in the gym has paid off for Thompson. She is a two-time state qualifier in powerlifting. Thompson placed seventh in her weight class last year. On March 18, she finished in third place at 132 pounds in the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association Class 5A state meet, held at the Comerica Center in Frisco. Thompson had a bench press of 190, squat of 335 and deadlift of 345 for a total weight of 870 pounds.
Thompson also attributes her success to her brother, David, a 2021 Creekview graduate who also competed in weightlifting.
On the wrestling mat, Thompson was a state qualifier this season for the first time and finished with a 24-6 record. Earlier in the season, she was named most outstanding wrestler of the 50th annual Paul Aubrey Tournament, held at R.L. Turner High School.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Thompson chats about the feeling of earning third place at the state powerlifting meet, balancing two sports, her father’s positive influence on her and reveals her future plans.
SLM: Congrats on earning third place in the state powerlifting meet. What did that mean to you?
BT: It meant everything to me. For the past four years of high school, I've tried hard to maintain powerlifting and wrestling together. I couldn't lift as much because of wrestling. I had to figure out a way to maintain everything, and I got where I wanted to be.
SLM: How hard was it to balance success in two sports that are played simultaneously?
BT: Honestly, it took a lot of blood, sweat and tears. I talked with my coaches about how I was going to be able to maintain myself. I talked with my parents, my whole family about how this was going to work. I was really stressed but excited about the situation. Honestly, every day I was looking at the calendar to make sure that I had everything right.
SLM: Where do you attribute the success that you have enjoyed this year?
BT: Honestly, it was a lot of waking up in the morning and going to my parents' gym in Dallas. For the past four or five months, I've been going to the gym at 5 o'clock in the morning, waking up, getting over that fear of losing and making sure that I was prepared to compete.
It was a lot of injuries, but my coaches told me to push through and that made me mentally and physically stronger for those moments.
SLM: How did you get into wrestling and powerllifting?
BT: Growing up, I had no idea about wrestling or powerlifting until I got to high school. Because of my brother, he was in those two sports. He joined and I wanted to be like him. Everything was good. I was always following his lead. Now that I'm deeply invested in those sports, I've fallen in love with them.
SLM: Describe what you like about the way that your father trains you while in the gym.
BT: The way he trains is amazing. He does high-intensity interval training. I knew that he's always had that in him. He's always trained kids that are in high school and trained them for sports. I knew exactly what he was doing when he trained them and trained me.
SLM: How much did you want to be just as physically fit as your father and brother?
BT: I saw how ripped my dad was and how ripped my brother was, and I always wanted to be like them. I wanted to be the strongest person in the room and show how much work I've put into my body. Now people come up to me in the hallway and tell me how built up my legs and my arms are. I'm proud of how far I've gotten.
SLM: What are your future plans?
BT: My future plans are to attend college and wrestle in college and get as far as I can. I also plan on doing powerlifting and joining the USA powerlifting team in Texas. My dream is travel around the world and around the United States to compete.
