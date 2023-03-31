Breanna Thompson Creekview

Creekview senior Breanna Thompson placed third at 132 pounds in the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association Class 5A state meet in Frisco.

 Submitted photo

Balancing powerlifting and wrestling requires a lot of dedication and discipline – something that Creekview senior Breanna Thompson has managed to handle effectively.

Whether it involves getting up at 5 a.m. every day to work out at a gym that is owned by her parents, eating correctly or making sure that she lifting the correct amount of weight so she isn’t over the amount of body weight that she can compete at in a tournament or event, she maintains a routine that isn’t easy for most athletes to stick to.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments