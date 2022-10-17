Micah Greene Hebron

Hebron senior Micah Greene checks in at No. 9 of all-Dallas area Class 6A wide receivers in receiving yards.

 Rick Rogers / Staff Photo

Hebron senior wide receiver Micah Greene is enjoying a breakout season.

A role player last season in the shadows of Hebron alums Takoda Bridges and Cobye Baldwin, Greene has elevated his game and is thriving in the role of No. 1 wide receiver for the Hawks.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments