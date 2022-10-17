Hebron senior wide receiver Micah Greene is enjoying a breakout season.
A role player last season in the shadows of Hebron alums Takoda Bridges and Cobye Baldwin, Greene has elevated his game and is thriving in the role of No. 1 wide receiver for the Hawks.
A second-year varsity player, Greene is currently No. 9 in receiving yards for all Class 6A Dallas-area wide receivers with 612 yards on 28 catches and six touchdowns. He is averaging 102 yards per game.
Greene’s coming-out party came against Plano East on Sept. 30. That night, the Hebron senior totaled six receptions for 218 yards and three touchdowns in the Hawks’ 35-23 win versus the Panthers.
Coming into Friday’s home game against Flower Mound, Hebron is 3-3 overall and 1-2 in 6-6A but is just one game behind Marcus and Coppell for fourth place with contests remaining against the Cowboys, Plano West and Lewisville.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Greene chats about how he has handled the role of being Hebron’s No. 1 wide receiver, what he learned while playing with Baldwin and Bridges and what first-year Hebron head coach John Towels III has brought to the Hawks.
SLM: Congrats on a great start to the season. What does it mean to you to be No. 9 of all Dallas-area Class 6A players in receiving yards?
MG: Just now finding out, that’s a shocker. I’m grateful for it. I’ve just been working hard. It’s what I’ve been waiting on since last season. I wouldn’t say that I was the last receiver, but I was the third receiver behind Takoda and Cobye last year. I’ve been looking forward to it.
SLM: What was it like playing with Takoda Bridges and Cobye Baldwin last season?
MG: I just learned a lot from those two, especially from Takoda. Those two told me to go out there and have a lot of confidence. I’ve been doing it for a long time. Same thing with Jacob Buniff. I just have to play with confidence.
SLM: Senior Braxton Baker is in his first season as Hebron’s starting quarterback. How long did it take for you and Baker to develop a good chemistry?
MG: We went to middle school together. I’ve known him since the sixth or seventh grade. We played in middle school and all the way until now.
SLM: What did you to prepare yourself for this season?
MG: I did a lot of training, a lot of working out. I went to work on more of my speed and vertical routes. I got better at that.
SLM: What made you want to play wide receiver?
MG: I felt like it kind of fell in my lap. I’ve played all kinds of positions. I’ve played corner, safety and worked at outside linebacker when I was in the fifth and sixth grade. I’ve always bounced around. But wide receiver is something that I can see myself succeeding at.
SLM: At what point this season did everything begin to click for you?
MG: I try to come out every game like that. But when it really clicked for me was that second game against Wylie. We got a rhythm with our offense and I was unstoppable.
SLM: Your team has several new players this season, including Baker and senior running back Bryson Spriggs. How well is everything coming together for the Hebron offense?
MG: Great. I can tell a big difference from our first game all together until now. Every week, we’ve gotten better and better. We’ve got a young team and they’re catching up quick.
SLM: John Towels III is in his first season as Hebron head coach. Towels III is taking over for Brian Brazil, who had been the only coach in program history prior to Towels III’s arrival. So, what has Towels III has brought to the Hawks?
MG: He’s brought a great culture. Everybody is buying in to what he is saying. I can tell the difference in the locker room. Everybody is enjoying everyone. Everything that he tells us day-in and day-out is great.
SLM: Hebron is one game out of a playoff spot with three games remaining. Talk about the focus the team has to trying to achieve that goal.
MG: After this tough loss that we just took, it’s up in the air. There are still a lot of great match-ups left, including on our schedule. Our goal is to win every game on our schedule so that we don’t have to worry about playoff scenarios. If we win, we punch our ticket in. We know what is at stake.
