Finding a parking spot in Carrollton’s Koreatown is never an easy task. If you do, you’ll see that many of the license plates are from out of state, says Ravi Shah, Director of Development Services for the city of Carrollton.
That’s because Koreatown has become one of North Texas’s premier destinations for Asian-focused restaurants and retail shopping.
Over the years, Koreatown has brought in millions of dollars in tax revenue and recently welcomed projects from luxury condos to townhomes across its intersection on Bush Turnpike and Old Denton Road.
How it achieved this level of success when previous occupants failed is a question worth considering.
Robert Winningham, the Director of Economic Development for Carrollton, believes it’s the introduction of H Mart in 2008 and 99 Ranch in 2014.
“The two shopping centers together are really what’s created this synergy,” Winningham said.“We did our part (…) we just need to get out of the way and help where we can.”
Previously, the property was home to a series of slow and eventually bankrupt businesses.
Winningham said that H Mart and 99 Ranch became great anchors drawing other small businesses into their orbit.
“H Mart was the first domino that fell, and then all those little restaurants started coming into that retail center,” he said.
After seeing that success, development partner for New Quest Properties, Heather Nguyen, saw an opportunity to bring a similar business model to the southeast corner.
“[We] kind of took what we learned from building shopping centers that were more mainstream and applied it with the concept of being more Asian-focused,” Nguyen said.
The goal was to appeal to the younger generation by creating a modern space.
The relationship between tenant and developer, Nguyen says, is what sets Carrollton’s Koreatown apart from other shopping centers.
The Houston-based New Quest had a target list of businesses they wanted to bring in from out of the country, but Texas wasn’t necessarily at the top of their list.
“It was a challenge,” Nguyen said. “Most of these concepts from overseas want to be on the coast.”
Nguyen said the recruitment process was slow, but after one had success, “the next one would see the light.”
Before they lease space to a tenant, however, New Quest conducts a rigorous evaluation and vetting process.
“It was an experiment for me to figure out what formula works and what concepts do well together, [as well as] figure out the tenant mix that will attract everyone,” Nguyen said. “I want to take brands that we want here in Texas that don’t exist yet.”
That mixture is not limited to Korean influence. Thai, Japanese, Indian, and Pakistani-themed businesses and restaurants are peppered into the development — many of which have been featured in prominent local publications like D Magazine and Axios Dallas.
“It’s a foodie destination,” Nguyen said, pointing out that a lot of the businesses have made Carrollton their only Texas location.
Moreover, another key is the symbiotic relationship each small business has with the other.
“It’s by design,” Nguyen said. “We put in the tenants that have different peak hours so they will carry the tenants that aren’t always usually busy at that time … so it’s a balance.”
A customer might initially be drawn to what Nguyen calls the “daily needs,” via grocery shopping, but then may decide to go have dinner, shop, or wish to be entertained with gaming and karaoke bars, or peruse an authentic collection of manga/anime books.
Plus, as Shah pointed out, the multiple buildings provide a “pedestrian-oriented development,” meaning each store can be accessed within a short walk.
Since the opening of 99 Ranch, Winningham said that the occupancy rate of the surrounding properties went from 15% to 100%. And with a high demand for space near H Mart, rent increased from $17 in 2008 to $40 per square foot.
Nguyen said out of her six Asian-focused shopping centers throughout the country, Carrollton remains one of her most successful endeavors.
“Our tenants in there have record sales,” she said.
“From an economic standpoint,” Winningham said. “We recognize that this particular intersection in Carrollton has become a destination for Asian-centric food lovers and retail lovers from all across the metroplex.”
