A Carrollton drug dealer who allegedly capitalized on the arrest of two prominent fentanyl traffickers to entice young buyers has been charged with a federal drug crime, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton.

Donovan Jude Andrews, 20, was arrested in Carrollton on Wednesday, charged via criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Rebecca Rutherford Friday morning and was ordered detained pending trial.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments