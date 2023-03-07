A Carrollton drug dealer who allegedly capitalized on the arrest of two prominent fentanyl traffickers to entice young buyers has been charged with a federal drug crime, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton.
Donovan Jude Andrews, 20, was arrested in Carrollton on Wednesday, charged via criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Rebecca Rutherford Friday morning and was ordered detained pending trial.
According to court documents, in early February 2023, Andrews allegedly commented on an Instagram post announcing the arrest of Luis Navarrete and Magaly Cano, the pair allegedly tied to at least 10 juvenile overdoses in the Carrollton Farmers Branch School District.
Posting under the handle “deegetbandz_3x,” Andrews noted that Navarrete and Cano “took all the ATTENTION” from law enforcement and divulged that he was selling M/30 pills for $10 apiece. He later shared an Instagram post announcing the overdose deaths of three kids tied to Navarrete and Cano with the caption “F**k em come get em.”
Shortly thereafter, a 14-year-old girl suffering from an apparent fentanyl overdose told police that she purchased five M/30 pills from the individual using the “deegetbandz_3x” Instagram account. She said she paid the individual via cash app and he dropped the pills in her mailbox. Home surveillance video confirmed the delivery.
Law enforcement surveilled Andrews’ home and observed him allegedly conducting hand-to-hand transactions on the street outside. They also located an 18-year-old girl, a student at Hebron High School, who admitted to buying pills from a man named “Donovan” who used the “deegetbandz_3x” Instagram handle.
In early March, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota Camry linked to Andrews. Andrews, who had a baggie of pills stashed inside in his sock, sat in the passenger seat next to a 17-year-old driver. The 17-year-old, a student at Hebron High School, told law enforcement that he drove Andrews around in return for M30 fentanyl pills.
Andrews allegedly admitted to law enforcement that he sold M/30 pills using the Instagram handle “deegetbandz_3x.” He further confirmed he delivered pills to the 14-year-old girl’s mailbox and gave the 17-year-old pills in return for his driving services.
According to the complaint, law enforcement concluded that Andrews allegedly dealt fentanyl to minors knowing fully well that counterfeit M/30 pills like the ones he was distributing were responsible for multiple overdoses and deaths.
“Most of us recoiled in horror when we heard that nine Carrollton children suffered 10 fentanyl overdoses in the span of just six months. Andrews, on the other hand, allegedly seized on the situation as a marketing opportunity. Knowing full well that fentanyl was killing our kids, he allegedly attempted to convert survivors into customers,” said U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton. “The Justice Department works tirelessly to investigate and prosecute fentanyl traffickers. But when we arrest one dealer, another inevitably pops up to take his place. We need the community’s help to educate our kids about the danger of fentanyl. One pill – or even half or a quarter of one pill – can kill.”
“The arrest of Andrews serves as notice to those who participate in any aspect of drug trafficking: DEA Dallas will continue to partner with our communities to educate and prevent these drugs from reaching our homes and will most importantly, hold those accountable who choose to distribute and profit from this poison,” said Eduardo A. Chavez, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Dallas Field Division.
A criminal complaint is merely an allegation of criminal conduct, not evidence. Andrews is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, as are Luis Navarrete and Magaly Cano.
If convicted, Andrews faces up to 20 years in federal prison.
The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Dallas Field Division and the Carrollton Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Rick Calvert and Phelesa Guy are prosecuting the case.
Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.