The Carrollton Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Jan. 28, 2023 at the Posco Beer & Wine located on Jose Lane.

Upon arrival, officer discovered 17-year-old victim, Alejandro Cortez, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

