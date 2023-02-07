The Carrollton Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Jan. 28, 2023 at the Posco Beer & Wine located on Jose Lane.
Upon arrival, officer discovered 17-year-old victim, Alejandro Cortez, who was pronounced dead on the scene.
The juvenile suspect was apprehended on Feb. 7, 2023 with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety and the U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force. The suspect will be charged with murder.
The Carrollton Police Department released in a statement that the department would like to recognize the valuable investigative resources provided by the Farmers Branch Police Department, Oklahoma City Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Gainesville Police Department and The U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force.
"It was with their assistance that the suspect was located and safely taken into custody without incident," Carrollton Police Department said in a statement.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
