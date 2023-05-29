For all the time student-athletes put into honing their crafts on the playing field, there’s no competing for their high schools without taking care of business in the classroom first. The Texas High School Coaches Association has recognized several athletes who thrived at exactly that.
The THSCA recently released its third academic all-state selections of the 2022-23 school year, which includes basketball, swim and dive, wrestling, soccer and tennis.
Student-athletes are nominated by their respective head coaches — nominations that are then sent to the THSCA for review. In order to be nominated for academic all-state, a student must be either an athlete, trainer or manager in good standing with his or her team, of good moral character, a high school senior and have an overall GPA of 92 or above.
Nominees are graded out on the award’s criteria and, if they score high enough, are placed on the elite, first or second teams, or honorable mention.
Across the state’s basketball, swim and dive, wrestling and water polo programs, there were many athletes in the Star Local Media coverage area that were recognized for their hard work in the classroom.
Hoopsters honored for academic work
Coppell has always been awarded for its academic achievements and this year was no different, as the Cowboys placed seven on the academic all-state team. Sai Yalamanchili was an elite-team honoree. Colin Ingram and Sean Patel landed on the first team, while Matthew McCann, Ethan Ma, Alex Ninan and Trey Hill were honorable-mention selections.
Marcus’ Kai McGoldrick garnered honorable mention.
On the girls’ side, Flower Mound had multiple selections on the academic all-state list. Nidhi Gummakonda, Rhea Sivakumar and Madison Gonzales were second-team honorees, while Maddie Cox, Halee Jackson, Hailey Zupanic and Kaitlyn Meche garnered honorable mention.
The Lady Jaguars were a playoff team for the first time since 2020 and won 27 games.
Two players from RL Turner made the list. Catherine Stepaniak landed on the second team and Justice Hall was an honorable-mention selection.
The Colony’s Kahlen Norris and Kya Bradshaw helped to lead the Lady Cougars to the District 9-5A title and a regional quarterfinal appearance. They also got the job done in the classroom. Norris was named to the THSCA academic all-state second team. Bradshaw received honorable mention.
Swimmers make the mark
Coppell, Creekview, Flower Mound and Marcus all had representation on the THSCA academic all-state swim team.
The Cowboys garnered 11 total selections. Amav Khambete, William Li and Aarushi Anand all earned elite status. Korman Item, Aaryak Kushan, Mihir Devumi and Nathan Kim were named to the first team. Rushil Vankamaidi landed on the second team, while Yash K Abadala, Samhith Komatreddy and Anand Joshi garnered honorable-mention selections.
Highlighting the academic all-state team for the Mustangs was Ainsley Walden, who was named to the first team. Daniel Gamboa was named to the second team. Marcus Bridges received honorable mention.
The Jaguars had seven swimmers earn THSCA academic all-state honors. Mansavi Pindi earned elite status. Naomi Shah, Putu Elvin Jaya and Noah Park were named to the first team. Adit Surhabi and Halina Panczyszyn were second-team honorees.
Panczyszyn was the Class 6A state runner-up in the 100 breaststroke.
The Marauders, meanwhile, had three academic all-state honorees, led by Joshua Slack, who was named to the first team. Erin McGrath and Megan Marlin received second-team honors.
Grapplers pin way onto all-state team
Coppell stuffed the academic all-state list with 13 total selections. Tahir Ali, Harsh Halunde, Riann Joshi and Noah Hotta landed on the first team. Siddharth Sivakumar, Mary Roach, Scout Carrell, Tucker Sparks, James Cameron and Mohamed Abdulkadir were placed on the second team. Jacob Abraham, Jessica Mendez-Gil and Divya Joshi made the honorable-mention team.
Carrell finished in second place in Class 6A at 132 pounds, while Mendez-Gil wrestled to third place in the state tournament at 138 pounds.
Flower Mound’s Rex Thomas Armstrong highlighted the list of selections for the Jaguars, as he was named to the academic all-state first team. Nicholas J. Munkittrick and Adam Majed garnered second-team honors.
The Colony had a successful season on the mat as well as in the classroom. Luis Arellano, Dixie Harper, Ava Washington and Lexi Jones garnered honorable-mention selections.
Water polo reels in honors
Water polo held its inaugural season as a UIL sport. For Flower Mound’s girls, the Lady Jaguars finished as a regional finalist after winning back-to-back TISCA state titles.
Flower Mound was recognized for their efforts in the classroom as well.
Ella Harrington and Jaspreet Braich were named to the THSCA all-state academic first team. Ava Pawlik landed on the second team. Jared Stank and Gwyneth Le received honorable mention.
