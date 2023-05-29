Catherine Stepaniak RL Turner

RL Turner’s Catherine Stepaniak was named to the THSCA academic all-state second team in girls basketball.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

For all the time student-athletes put into honing their crafts on the playing field, there’s no competing for their high schools without taking care of business in the classroom first. The Texas High School Coaches Association has recognized several athletes who thrived at exactly that.

The THSCA recently released its third academic all-state selections of the 2022-23 school year, which includes basketball, swim and dive, wrestling, soccer and tennis.

