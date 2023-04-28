District 6-6A proved to be one of the toughest districts for prep soccer in Texas.
Three teams went at least two rounds deep with the Marcus girls winning their second state title in program history.
The Lady Marauders started 0-1-1 in district then proceeded to finish the season on an 18-game win streak, which included winning the district title and culminating with a 2-0 win over Ridge Point in the Class 6A state championship game. Steering the ship was Erin Hebert, who was bestowed with coach of the year honors. Hebert coached the entire season with the interim tag. She was hired as Marcus’ permanent head coach on April 18.
Marcus raked in multiple superlative award winners. Senior Caroline Castans was named the district’s defensive player of the year and also was a huge factor offensively, finishing with 13 goals and 22 assists. Senior Chloe Adams was bestowed with utility player of the year after she tallied three goals and three assists. Freshman Madi Patterson was named freshman of the year after she erupted for 36 goals and 11 assists.
Hebron had the most valuable player in the district with senior Aryanna Jimison. Jimison was the heart and soul for a Lady Hawks team that finished with an 18-4-1 record. She tallied 20 goals as well as 12 assists. Senior Liv Howard garnered offensive player of the year after she recorded 16 goals and 11 assists.
Coppell was again a playoff team and the Cowgirls were rewarded for their success under the direction of first-year head coach Craig Able. Sophomore Summer Chen was named the 6-6A midfielder of the year after she scored seven goals with three assists. The speed that freshman Neerali Kapadia made it tough for opposing teams to defend her. She was named the district’s freshman of the year after she tallied 10 goals with 14 assists.
Flower Mound senior Maya Cordova was one of the best goalkeepers in the state. In addition to being named the 6-6A goalkeeper of the year, she was recently named the TASCO all-state first team. Cordova allowed just 14 goals in 21 matches with 11 shutouts.
On the boys’ side, Lewisville senior DJ Koulai capped off a decorated prep career with 32 goals in his final season donning a Farmers uniform, earning him district MVP honors. Senior Edwin Beltran was bestowed with co-goalkeeper of the year honors. He posted a 15-2-5 record with 12 shutouts.
One of the best stories in the area was Hebron’s worst-to-first turnaround. The Hawks lost just once in the regular season, winning the 6-6A title just one year after finishing in last place.
Steering the ship was head coach Matt Zimmerman, who was voted as coach of the year. Fueling the Hawks offensively was senior Jet Thomson, who earned offensive player of the year after he recorded 13 goals and 11 assists. Senior Micah Gonzales was also a dual threat as he was named the utility player of the year after he recorded 10 goals and 10 assists. Junior goalkeeper Evan Mayhaw earned co-goalkeeper of the year. He allowed eight goals all season and had 10 shutouts.
Flower Mound boasted one of the best defenses in all of 6-6A. The Jaguars conceded 12 goals in district. Leading the way was senior defenseman Preston Merrick, who was named 6-6A defensive player of the year. Junior forward Landon Deleeuw was bestowed with co-newcomer of the year.
Coppell also had a superlative winner in sophomore forward Luis Mendez-Gil. Mendez-Gil was named underclassman of the year. He scored nine goals with three assists.
Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.