DJ Koulai Lewisville

Lewisville senior forward DJ Koulai was bestowed with District 6-6A most valuable player after he scored 32 goals.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

District 6-6A proved to be one of the toughest districts for prep soccer in Texas.

Three teams went at least two rounds deep with the Marcus girls winning their second state title in program history.

