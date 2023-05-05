Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD has been known as a soccer hotbed in Texas and this season was no different.
Other coaches in 9-5A took notice and rewarded the school district with four superlative award winners on the annual all-district team. Creekview sophomore Caroline Ready garnered utility player of the year, while on the boys’ side, junior Billy Bonilla was named the district’s newcomer of the year and senior Shaun Akinmoyo garnered co-defensive player of the year.
R.L. Turner was also fixture in the postseason awards. Senior Wyatt Appelt was named the 9-5A goalkeeper of the year.
Turner had five players from its boys’ team make the all-district team list. Senior Aaron Villareal and junior Alex San Martin landed on the first team, while junior Aden Braggs and senior Isaac Valadez were named to the second team.
For the Lady Lions, meanwhile, sophomore Addison Clark and senior Gabby Gomez were first-team honorees. Seniors Ashley Perez and Camila Zavala are second-team selections. Seniors Elena Martinez and Naomy Ortalejo, as well as freshman Diana Zavala garnered honorable mention.
Creekview’s girls stuffed the all-district list. Senior Gracie Murillo and sophomores Ayeza Salas and Kambria Carter were placed on the first team. Seniors Allyson Harrison, Mia Barbosa and junior Arianna Reeves landed on the second team. Sophomores Melania Lara and Tatyanna Ramos were named honorable-mention selections.
On the boys’ side, the Mustangs had six all-district honorees. In addition to Akinmoyo and Bonilla’s superlative wins, seniors Diego Aguilera and Diego Jimenez were first-team selections, while senior Daniel Jung and sophomore Ethan Hernandez landed on the second team.
Newman Smith had four student-athletes earn spots on the all-9-5A boys’ team. Seniors Zachary Sweet and Chidubem “Claudio” Osuji were named to the first team, while Francisco Trujilo and Danillo Arcaya were named to the second team.
The Lady Trojans also got in on the recognition. Senior Aalyse Ward and junior Valeria Blanco were first-team honorees. Freshman Anjuli Smith and senior Sophia Parrott were second-team honorees. Sophomore Madelyn Castro was an honorable-mention selection.
