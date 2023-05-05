Shaun Akinmoyo Creekview

Creekview senior defenseman Shaun Akinmoyo, right, has been named the District 9-5A co-defensive player of the year.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD has been known as a soccer hotbed in Texas and this season was no different.

Other coaches in 9-5A took notice and rewarded the school district with four superlative award winners on the annual all-district team. Creekview sophomore Caroline Ready garnered utility player of the year, while on the boys’ side, junior Billy Bonilla was named the district’s newcomer of the year and senior Shaun Akinmoyo garnered co-defensive player of the year.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments