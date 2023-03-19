Hebron junior Paris Bradley and Coppell senior Julianna “Jules” LaMendola put forth some epic performances on the court this season, and when it was all said and done, the Lady Hawks edged the Cowgirls for the District 6-6A title.

But when it came to individual recognition, other coaches in 6-6A recognized how much Bradley and LaMendola were cornerstones of their respective programs and the two shared co-MVP honors in one of the most difficult districts in the state for girls basketball.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments