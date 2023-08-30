CARROLLTON – When the Hebron volleyball team held its team camp in July, longtime Lady Hawks head coach Karin Keeney could sense from her players that this season was going to be much better than last year.
The energy among the players was much better, Keeney said, and she praised them for their desire to work hard in practice and also in the weight room.
All of the hard work that Hebron put forth during the summer again surfaced in Tuesday’s 25-17, 25-14, 20-25, 25-21 win over Frisco Memorial from Hawk Activity Center. It was the 12th win of the season for the Lady Hawks, who won just 11 games all of last season.
“Right now, we have a whole different team than we did a year ago, and a lot of it has to do with their energy and believing in what we do,” Keeney said. “They’re all contributing. They are more confident. They are more skilled and better than where we were a year ago. A lot of it has to do with their club team and their high school team. They have gotten a lot of time on the court. I can also see it in their leadership.”
Hebron (12-11) has persevered through a tough preseason schedule that includes the likes of defending Class 5A state champion Colleyville Heritage, 5A state runner-up Frisco Reedy, a red-hot McKinney Boyd squad that entered play on Tuesday with a 14-1 record and a No. 4 ranking in Class 6A, 6A’s No. 3 Byron Nelson and a Prosper team that was a Region I-6A finalist last fall.
Memorial has also had its fair share of success, having already notched 10 wins in the preseason. But in the early-going on Tuesday, it was Hebron that had all of the momentum. Each of the first two sets was a back-and-forth affair, but the Lady Hawks finished both games with a lot of enthusiasm.
Hebron got strong play from setters Kinley Nicholls, Reagan McCullough and Kamryn Mullican. Those three players set up passes to all areas of the front row, creating open spots in the defense for the Lady Hawk middle hitters and outside hitters. Freshman Marley Rogers finished off a slide kill to give Hebron a 24-16 lead. Two points later, senior Sophie Hoke recorded her sixth kill to polish off a set-one victory for the Lady Hawks.
The trio of Nicholls, McCullough and Mullican continued to create great sets in game two, where Hebron finished on a 9-2 run to take a 2-0 advantage in the best-of-five match. Mullican, a freshman, dished out 30 assists, while Nicholls had 14 helpers.
Hebron was also tasked with limiting the production of junior Ava Steffe. Steffe came into Tuesday with 258 of the team’s 541 kills, accounting for 47.7% of Memorial’s offense.
With the Lady Warriors staring at a potential loss via three-set sweep, Steffe helped Memorial to refocus in the fourth set. Steffe fire home three kills over the game’s first 11 points and also received support by junior outside hitter Britton Finley, Deffebaugh and timely blocks by sophomore Faith Roulston-Aliu.
Memorial nearly coughed up a 19-10 lead, but a kill by Steffe after Hebron got to within 21-19 helped the Lady Warriors to avoid a sweep. The Lady Hawks did everything they could against Steffe, but she still finished the night with 15 kills.
“Our confidence left the court for a little bit,” Keeney said. “That hurt us in the third set. All of a sudden, our hitters that had been hitting well were hitting balls out of bounds. But we did a better job in the next set.”
Memorial nearly forced a fifth set. Another timely kill by Finley gave the Lady Warriors an 18-17 lead in the fourth set. However, some accuracy issues by Memorial allowed Hebron to rally. Hoke finished off the four-set win for the Lady Hawks with her 11th kill of the match. Junior Cadence McDonald tallied 13 kills to pace Hebron.
It was the fifth straight win for Hebron, which won its last four matches in last weekend’s Volleypalooza Tournament in Cedar Park after losing its first four. The Lady Hawks open District 6-6A play on Sept. 8 at Marcus. Memorial (10-12) is at Frisco Centennial that same night to commence 10-5A play.
“It’s a 180-degree difference in the team from last year to this year,” Keeney said.
PHOTO GALLERY: See more than 20 photos from Hebron's win over Frisco Memorial
