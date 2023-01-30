Carrollton’s eighth annual TEXFest on March 4 is quickly approaching, offering the community plenty of opportunities to try local craft beer, listen to live music, eat good food, and take photos with a live longhorn.

The event began in 2016 and has continued to grow each year, with an estimated 5,000 people attending last year’s event and the number expected to grow this year.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

