Carrollton’s eighth annual TEXFest on March 4 is quickly approaching, offering the community plenty of opportunities to try local craft beer, listen to live music, eat good food, and take photos with a live longhorn.
The event began in 2016 and has continued to grow each year, with an estimated 5,000 people attending last year’s event and the number expected to grow this year.
“As part of city council’s long standing goal to support our transit-oriented districts, the summer 2015 Downtown Square revitalization brought with it not only an update in infrastructure including parking, Wi-Fi, and lighting, but also park space that could accommodate community events and entertainment,” said Roman May, Community Events Supervisor for Carrollton’s Parks and Recreation Department. “Carrollton’s TEXFest was part of that effort and remains one of the only Texas Independence Day celebrations in the area. It’s a standout event the public seems to really enjoy.”
This year’s TEXFest will have the same experiences that residents have come to know and love from prior festivals. The craft beer garden will feature more than 20 local breweries from across the DFW metroplex and there will be a new stage with live performances from Texas-based musicians, including Prophets and Outlaws, the Redwine Band, Tara Tinsley, and Chasing Texas Band.
“The goal for all city events is to provide residents and visitors with a safe, fun environment to enjoy what Carrollton has to offer,” May said. “City staff strives to provide events that are full of unique and accessible experiences for people of all ages. We hope this year’s TEXFest will continue the traditions of this event that attendees have enjoyed throughout the years.”
Other event opportunities include a live longhorn for photos, a mechanical bull, several vendors, lawn games, dancing, and more.
“As a non-native Texan, I enjoy seeing the pride that our residents have for the state of Texas,” May said. “Plus, it’s always fun to see other people having a blast dancing and enjoying the food, fun and entertainment we work hard to program for the event.”
Individuals planning to attend TEXFest this year should be aware that parking for the event is extremely limited, so attendees are encouraged to park at DART stations and ride the Green Line to the Downtown Carrollton Station. Streets surrounding the Downtown Carrollton Square will be closed the entire day from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and the parking structures on Belt Line Road and W. Main Street has been closed long-term due to TxDOT’s I-35E Phase 2 Project construction.
TEXFest will take place from 3 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 in Historic Downtown Carrollton. The event is free and open to the public.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
