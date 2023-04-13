On Feb. 2, 2023, the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted to call for a $716.4 million bond election to be held on May 6, 2023. Here’s what you need to know before you go to the polls.

School districts in Texas must ask voters to consider additional funding for facility updates, construction, and major equipment purchases. This helps school districts fund big-ticket items such as new buildings, renovations, safety and security updates, and more. Money from the bond is used for facilities and equipment and cannot be used for salaries or routine supplies and services.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

