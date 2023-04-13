On Feb. 2, 2023, the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted to call for a $716.4 million bond election to be held on May 6, 2023. Here’s what you need to know before you go to the polls.
School districts in Texas must ask voters to consider additional funding for facility updates, construction, and major equipment purchases. This helps school districts fund big-ticket items such as new buildings, renovations, safety and security updates, and more. Money from the bond is used for facilities and equipment and cannot be used for salaries or routine supplies and services.
The last bond election for CFBISD that was held was in 2018 and voters approved a $350,935,000 bond. Since that time, the district has addressed critical maintenance and support issues.
This year’s bond proposal was recommended by a citizen’s bond planning committee made up of 60 CFBISD parents, teachers, business leaders, PTA leaders, and more. The citizen’s bond planning committee spent more than six months analyzing facility data, touring campuses, and studying costs.
The committee assisted CFBISD in assessing and prioritizing the district’s current and long-term facility needs, including operational efficiency, building age and safety, student program accountability, and evolving educational delivery and programs.
There are four major categories for the upcoming bond election: safety and security, student support facilities, replacement schools, and renovations and updates. These total $716,440,000. This bond will not result in a tax rate increase.
For safety and security, the amount allocated in the bond is $37,700,000. The bond would allow upgraded door locks, access controls, cameras, perimeter fencing, and impact film. Security upgrades would occur at every facility in CFBISD.
Turning to student support facilities, the amount allocated in the bond is $130,000,000. This would include special education renovations, refreshes, and storage, early childhood classroom finishes, furniture, and access to age-appropriate bathrooms at eight elementary schools. Also included are outdoor learning center site renovations, CTE classroom renovations at two middle schools and two high schools, fine arts renovations at eight elementary schools and two middle schools, and gym updates at four elementary schools, two middle schools, 2 high schools, and locker rooms at two high schools.
The amount allocated in the bond for replacement schools is $199,550,000. This would replace the three oldest elementary schools in CFBISD, which includes Carrollton Elementary School, Central Elementary School, and Farmers Branch Elementary School. This part of the bond would also allow for the construction of a new, combined campus for Mary Grimes and Bea Salazar, which would include a diploma program, a functional skills workshop, a disciplinary alternative education program, and more.
For renovations and updates, the amount allocated in the bond is $349,190,000. This would allow for new fiber and critical technology infrastructure for all facilities, restroom updates at 4 middle schools, two high schools, and four elementary schools, front office updates at four middle schools, and two high schools, library renovations are four middle schools, cafeteria updates at two middle schools and two high schools, classroom renovations at two middle schools and two high schools, kitchen equipment at four elementary schools, and building system updates at 19 sites.
CFBISD’s total tax rate is $1.1429 per $100 property valuation, which is the lowest it’s been in more than 30 years. This bond will not result in a tax rate increase. CFBISD has one of the lowest I&S rates in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and the district can still afford to issue the $716.4 million in bonds without going above the 20 cents.
In 2019, House Bill 3 was adopted, which requires the ballot language for all school bond ballots to state “this is a property tax increase.” Although the tax rate will not change, every voter will see this language on their ballot when they go to vote in May.
The deadline to register to vote was April 6 and early voting occurs April 24 through May 2. Election day is Saturday, May 6. For Dallas County, residents may vote in any Dallas County Vote Center during early voting and on election day. For Denton County, residents may vote at any Denton County Vote Center during early voting, but residents must vote at their precinct polling location on election day.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.