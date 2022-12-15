Carrollton City Hall will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, in observance of the Christmas holiday.
The Carrollton Senior Center, Crosby Recreation Center, and Rosemeade Recreation Center will remain open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. The Senior Center, both Crosby and Rosemeade Recreation Centers, Oak Creek Tennis Center, Josey Ranch Lake Library, and Hebron & Josey Library will be closed for the entirety of the day, Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24. Indian Creek Golf Club will remain open from sunrise to sunset on Christmas Eve.
The following day, Sunday, Dec. 25, the Oak Creek Tennis Center, Indian Creek Golf Club, both Rosemeade and Crosby Recreation Centers, the Senior Center, and both Josey Ranch Lake and Hebron & Josey Library will be closed for Christmas Day. City Hall will remain closed Monday, Dec. 26. Josey Ranch Lake Library will be providing window service from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Hebron & Josey Library will close at 5 p.m. on Monday. The Senior Center, Rosemeade Recreation Center, and Crosby recreation center will remain open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 26. There will be no residential trash delays for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. For regular hours of operation, visit cityofcarrollton.com or call 972-466-3000.
Unified Development Code adopted
The Unified Development Code was adopted by the Lewisville City Council on November 7, 2022 and is effective as of December 1, 2022. The multiyear process to draft the UDC included leadership and direction from City Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission, advice from a Technical Advisory Roundtable which included developers and design professionals, input from community members at in-person and virtual open houses and city staff from multiple city departments that are involved in development review. The Unified Development Code seeks to: facilitate the implementation of Lewisville 2025 and Small Area Plans, facilitate new forms of development, make redevelopment easier, make the ordinances more user friendly, create a more business friendly development process, eliminate existing conflicts between codes, and incorporate best practices in development regulation.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
