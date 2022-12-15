Carrollton City Hall will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, in observance of the Christmas holiday.

The Carrollton Senior Center, Crosby Recreation Center, and Rosemeade Recreation Center will remain open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. The Senior Center, both Crosby and Rosemeade Recreation Centers, Oak Creek Tennis Center, Josey Ranch Lake Library, and Hebron & Josey Library will be closed for the entirety of the day, Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24. Indian Creek Golf Club will remain open from sunrise to sunset on Christmas Eve.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

