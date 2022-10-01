MOD Pizza had its grand opening in Flower Mound on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The restaurant provided Flower Mound residents to get a sneak peek of the new location and is now fully running. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the business is hosting a Community Day where 100% of all pizza sales for the day will be donated to Love Thy Neighbor. The new restaurant is open every day at 10:30 a.m. and is located at 2450 Cross Timbers Rd. Flower Mound.
Scrubs & Beyond grand opening
Scrubs & Beyond, the largest omnichannel retailer of healthcare apparel and accessories in the country, is expanding its service to North Texas. On Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m., Scrubs & Beyond celebrated its grand opening of its Lewisville location located at Vista Ridge Village Shopping Center, 2325 S. Stemmons Fwy., in Lewisville.
Disaster loans available
Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to Texas businesses and residents affected by the severe storms and flooding that occurred Aug. 22-25, 2022 from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Kaufman, Rockwall and Tarrant counties in Texas. The deadline to apply for property damage is Nov. 14, 2022. The deadline to apply for economic injury is June 14, 2023.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
