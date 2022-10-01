MOD Pizza grand opening

MOD Pizza had its grand opening in Flower Mound on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The restaurant provided Flower Mound residents to get a sneak peek of the new location and is now fully running. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the business is hosting a Community Day where 100% of all pizza sales for the day will be donated to Love Thy Neighbor. The new restaurant is open every day at 10:30 a.m. and is located at 2450 Cross Timbers Rd. Flower Mound.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

