The Rosemeade Rainforest Aquatic Complex is open each weekend through Monday, Sept. 4. The complex will be open on Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The facility features a zero-depth entry pool, two platform levels with a bridge, water cannons, bubblers, spray bars, water slides, a 600-gallon dump bucket and a 200-foot lazy river that meanders throughout the complex.
The newly remodeled main pool section has a shaded toddler splash pool, a zero-depth entry activity pool, a 25-meter lap pool with eight lanes, a diving well, and two 22-foot-tall water slides. In addition to updates on the main pool area, the facility includes a newly remodeled bathhouse, concession stand and deck space.
The complex is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m.
Oak Hills, W.J. Thomas Splash Parks close Sept. 30
Carrollton's two splash parks, Oak Hills Splash Park and W.J. Thomas Splash Park, will continue to operate from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day through Sept. 30.
No activation is required as the water runs continuously during operational hours. Pavilions, tables, shaded areas, grills, and a deck are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Restrooms are also on site.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
