Rosemeade Rainforest Aquatic Complex

The Rosemeade Rainforest Aquatic Complex will close for the season starting on Sept. 5.

The Rosemeade Rainforest Aquatic Complex is open each weekend through Monday, Sept. 4. The complex will be open on Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The facility features a zero-depth entry pool, two platform levels with a bridge, water cannons, bubblers, spray bars, water slides, a 600-gallon dump bucket and a 200-foot lazy river that meanders throughout the complex.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

