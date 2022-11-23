The City of Carrollton received the Gold Fleet Clean Cities Award for the third year in a row by the Dallas Fort Worth Clean Cities Coalition for helping to reduce petroleum consumption and improve the air citizens breathe. The 2022 Gold Fleet award recognizes significant progress in the long-term implementation of the City of Carrollton’s environmental policy.
Park Place Dealerships awards grants
Park Place Dealerships stepped out of their nine local dealerships to surprise 23 local charities with a grant to kick off the holiday season. These organizations do not often get a lot of attention, but are working to do phenomenal work in North Texas. Carrollton’s very own Dallas Furniture Bank was one of the winning recipients.
Public input sought on CDBG funding
On Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lewisville Grand Theater, the Community Grants Division is holding a public hearing to gather input on neighborhood needs, social service priorities, and affordable housing issues for the upcoming 2023-24 program year in Lewisville. The CDBG Advisory Committee is tasked by the City Council to set priorities and select projects to be funded with CDBG grants. Comments received during these two public meetings will be considered in how CDBG funds are spent for the upcoming year.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
