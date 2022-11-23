City of Carrollton earns award

The City of Carrollton received the Gold Fleet Clean Cities Award for the third year in a row by the Dallas Fort Worth Clean Cities Coalition for helping to reduce petroleum consumption and improve the air citizens breathe. The 2022 Gold Fleet award recognizes significant progress in the long-term implementation of the City of Carrollton’s environmental policy.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments