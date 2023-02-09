Josey Ranch Lake Library and Hebron & Josey Library will be closed for staff development training on Monday, Feb. 20. Both Library locations will reopen to patrons at 10 a.m. the following day. For more information about the Carrollton Public Library, including regular hours of operation, visit cityofcarrollton.com/library or call 972-466-4800.
Annual Awards Luncheon
Join the Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce for their Annual Awards Luncheon where they celebrate several individuals and businesses for their accomplishments over the past year. Nominees for awards were voted on by membership Jan. 25 - Feb. 1. The Annual Awards Luncheon takes place on Friday, Feb. 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Courtyard by Marriott Dallas Carrollton and Carrollton Conference Center, 1201 Raiford Rd in Carrollton.
Birdcall ribbon cutting
Join the Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for a ribbon cutting ceremony for Birdcall. The restaurant will be located at 3232 E Hebron Parkway Carrollton, TX 75007.
