Public input sought on CDBG funding

The Community Grants Division will hold a second public hearing to gather input on neighborhood needs, social service priorities, and affordable housing issues for the upcoming 2023-2024 program year in Lewisville. The meeting will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13, 6:30 p.m., Lewisville Grand Theater, 100 N. Charles Street. The CDBG Advisory Committee is tasked by the city council to set priorities and select projects to be funded with CDBG grants. Comments received during the public meetings will be considered in how CDBG funds are spent for the upcoming year.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

