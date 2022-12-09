The Community Grants Division will hold a second public hearing to gather input on neighborhood needs, social service priorities, and affordable housing issues for the upcoming 2023-2024 program year in Lewisville. The meeting will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13, 6:30 p.m., Lewisville Grand Theater, 100 N. Charles Street. The CDBG Advisory Committee is tasked by the city council to set priorities and select projects to be funded with CDBG grants. Comments received during the public meetings will be considered in how CDBG funds are spent for the upcoming year.
SPRUCED Interior Design Firm ribbon cutting
The Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for SPRUCED Interior Design Firm on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The new design firm is located at 2101 Midway Rd. Suite 200 Carrollton, TX 75006.
Cathi Coridan Realtor ribbon cutting
The Lewisville Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Realtor Cathi Coridan on Friday, Dec. 9 from 9 to 10 a.m. Realtor Cathi Coridan was partnered with KellerWilliams Realty as the company’s transition partner.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
