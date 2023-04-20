Join the Lewisville Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting for Wright Group Architects and Planners, PLLC. The ribbon cutting will take place on Friday, April 28 at 1:30 p.m. at 1430 S. Broadway St. Carrollton, TX 75006.
Development of Crown Centre II
As part of Bright Realty’s long-term plan to invest in the City of Lewisville and continue to elevate the region’s economic development efforts, with the addition of Crown Centre II, the company hosted a groundbreaking event at the new building site on Thursday, April 20 at 11:30 a.m. The $50 million investment brings a four-story, 147,000-square-foot office building which will be built right off the Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Ribbon cutting for Bodyscribe Clinic
Join the Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting for Bodyscribe Clinic on Thursday, April 27 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. The clinic will be located at 4217 Marsh Ridge Rd. Suite 100, Carrollton, TX 75010.
