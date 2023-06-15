The City of Carrollton is again offering local businesses an opportunity to get their name out to the Carrollton community and DFW Metroplex by becoming an official Festival at the Switchyard sponsor. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Historic Downtown Carrollton.

With more than 32,000 people in attendance in 2022, the completely free festival is the flagship event for brands seeking to stand out in a sea of fall festivals. For more information and to view the festival sponsorship brochure, visit the sponsors page at carrolltonfestival.com.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

