The City of Carrollton is again offering local businesses an opportunity to get their name out to the Carrollton community and DFW Metroplex by becoming an official Festival at the Switchyard sponsor. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Historic Downtown Carrollton.
With more than 32,000 people in attendance in 2022, the completely free festival is the flagship event for brands seeking to stand out in a sea of fall festivals. For more information and to view the festival sponsorship brochure, visit the sponsors page at carrolltonfestival.com.
The Festival also offers opportunities for craft and food vendors to sell tangible goods on-site at the event. The 2023 vendor applications opened Monday, June 12 at 8 a.m. and will be available for download on the vendors page at carrolltonfestival.com. Vendor booth spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and vendors who apply before Tuesday, Aug. 1 receive a $25 discount.
Businesses and non-profits not selling tangible goods will only be allowed to participate as a sponsor. For more information about festival vendor opportunities, email festival@cityofcarrollton.com or call 972-466-3597.
Orchid Wellness ribbon cutting
Join the Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting for Orchid Wellness on July 6. The ribbon cutting will take place at 10 a.m. at 3620 N. Josey Lane Suite 117 Carrollton, TX 75007.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
