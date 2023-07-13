The City of Carrollton is again offering local businesses an opportunity to get their name out to the Carrollton community and DFW Metroplex by becoming an official Festival at the Switchyard sponsor. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Historic Downtown Carrollton (1106 S. Broadway Street).
With more than 32,000 people in attendance in 2022, the completely free festival is the flagship event for brands seeking to stand out in a sea of fall festivals. Sponsorship packages range from $1,500 to $25,000, and custom packages are available by request. For more information and to view the festival sponsorship brochure, visit the sponsors page at carrolltonfestival.com.
The Festival also offers opportunities for craft and food vendors to sell tangible goods on-site at the event. The 2023 vendor applications are now open and will be available for download on the vendors page at carrolltonfestival.com. Vendor booth spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and vendors who apply before Tuesday, Aug. 1 receive a $25 discount. Businesses and nonprofits not selling tangible goods will only be allowed to participate as a sponsor. For more information about festival vendor opportunities, email festival@cityofcarrollton.com or call 972-466-3597.
Western Days 2023 vendor applications now available
Vendor applications are now available for Western Days 2023, which will be held September 29 through 30 in and around Old Town Lewisville.
Vendor spots fill quickly, and availability is on a first-come, first-served basis. Application packets must be completed in full before submitted applications will be considered.
There are multiple vendor application options including food concessionaires, businesses, nonprofits, artists, and food sampling. Vendors can fill out the online application at LewisvilleWesternDays.com. Completed applications are due by Thursday, August 31.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
