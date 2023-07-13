Switchyard_4

Festival attendees received face paintings at Carrollton's Festival at the Switchyard on Saturday.

The City of Carrollton is again offering local businesses an opportunity to get their name out to the Carrollton community and DFW Metroplex by becoming an official Festival at the Switchyard sponsor. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Historic Downtown Carrollton (1106 S. Broadway Street).

With more than 32,000 people in attendance in 2022, the completely free festival is the flagship event for brands seeking to stand out in a sea of fall festivals. Sponsorship packages range from $1,500 to $25,000, and custom packages are available by request. For more information and to view the festival sponsorship brochure, visit the sponsors page at carrolltonfestival.com.

A crowd cheers during a Lewisville Western Days live concert.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

