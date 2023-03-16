The Lewisville Parks and Recreation Department is inviting residents to an open house event at the newly renovated Frederick P. Herring Parks and Recreation Center, 191 Civic Circle, on Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m.
The facility now houses the department’s administration offices, two rentable basketball courts, and multiple racquetball courts. This event promises to be a fun-filled morning of activities for the whole family, with tours of the facility and prize giveaways. Local officials and community leaders also will be in attendance.
Ribbon cutting for New York Life
Join the Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, March 21 at 10 a.m. for a ribbon cutting for New York Life. The ribbon cutting will be held at 2600 Network Blvd Suite 130 Frisco, TX 75034.
Ribbon cutting for Crossbuck BBQ
Join the Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, March 23 at 4:30 p.m. for a ribbon cutting for Crossbuck BBQ. The ribbon cutting will be held at 4400 Spring Valley Rd Farmers Branch, TX 75244.
Ribbon cutting for El Rincon
Join the Lewisville Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, March 30 at 10:30 a.m. for a ribbon cutting for El Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar. El Rincon is located at 1114 S Elm St. #100 Carrollton, TX 75006.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
