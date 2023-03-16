The Lewisville Parks and Recreation Department is inviting residents to an open house event at the newly renovated Frederick P. Herring Parks and Recreation Center, 191 Civic Circle, on Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m.

The facility now houses the department’s administration offices, two rentable basketball courts, and multiple racquetball courts. This event promises to be a fun-filled morning of activities for the whole family, with tours of the facility and prize giveaways. Local officials and community leaders also will be in attendance.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

