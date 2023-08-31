Grimaldi's Calzone.jpg

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria opened its Lewisville location on Aug. 30.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, the award-winning Brooklyn style pizzeria, has announced the opening of its newest location at The Realm at Castle Hills in Lewisville.

Located at 4440 State Highway 121, the pizzeria opened to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

IMG_4048.jpeg

Metrocrest Services will be hosting a housewarming party on Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments