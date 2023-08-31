Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, the award-winning Brooklyn style pizzeria, has announced the opening of its newest location at The Realm at Castle Hills in Lewisville.
Located at 4440 State Highway 121, the pizzeria opened to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
The Realm at Castle Hills location is one of 20 Grimaldi’s Pizzeria locations across the state and features over 3,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor space for family-friendly dining.
Guests can also enjoy a large, covered patio area overlooking a water fountain at the shopping center. The interior space showcases the brand’s classic New York décor with signature red and white checkered tablecloths, handcrafted wine bottle chandeliers and iconic black and white photographs of New York City, paying homage to the city where the eatery got its start.
Ribbon cutting for One Day Doors & Closets
The Lewisville Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting and showroom tour for 4:30-6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14.
The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. The ribbon cutting and showroom tours will take place at 760 E. Main St. Suite 302 in Lewisville.
Metrocrest Services housewarming party
Metrocrest Services will be hosting a housewarming party and joint chamber of commerce ribbon cutting ceremony. The event is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12.
The event will be held at Metrocrest Services’ new location at 1145 N. Josey Lane in Carrollton.
Featured Local Savings
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.