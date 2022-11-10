Carrollton’s Office of Emergency Management has launched a new Hazard Vulnerability Analysis (HVA) tool to help residents and businesses make informed decisions when it comes to emergency planning. The HVA tool utilizes geographic information system technology and includes an interactive map where individuals may enter their home or business address to see if they are located within any hazard zones. The tool also contains descriptions of the various threats that may affect the public, including natural, technological, and critical infrastructure hazards. Residents and business owners are encouraged to explore the new HVA tool atwww.cityofcarrollton.com/emergencymanagement.
Saltbox ribbon cutting
Join the Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting for Saltbox. The ribbon cutting will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from noon to 1 p.m. and include lunch provided by Saltbox. The business assists in helping people start small businesses and will be located at 1501 Randolph Street, Carrollton, TX 75006. There is no cost for attending but registration is required.
Tittle McFadden Law Enforcement Center
Preliminary work will begin in early November to prepare for the construction of the Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center on the site of the current police department headquarters and Fire Station #1. This project will last more than a year and will impact public access and parking for Lewisville Public Library, Lewisville Municipal Court, and Herring Rec Center. Public access to the library and court will be maintained throughout the project, but parking will shift several times. Signs will be used to direct visitors to available parking. ADA-accessible parking for the library will primarily be on the west side of the building, along Civic Circle.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
