Hazard Vulnerability Analysis

Carrollton’s Office of Emergency Management has launched a new Hazard Vulnerability Analysis (HVA) tool to help residents and businesses make informed decisions when it comes to emergency planning. The HVA tool utilizes geographic information system technology and includes an interactive map where individuals may enter their home or business address to see if they are located within any hazard zones. The tool also contains descriptions of the various threats that may affect the public, including natural, technological, and critical infrastructure hazards. Residents and business owners are encouraged to explore the new HVA tool at www.cityofcarrollton.com/emergencymanagement

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

