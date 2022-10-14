RF Investment Partners, a provider of structured growth capital, announced an additional strategic investment in Carrollton-based commercial and industrial refrigeration leader InterCool USA, LLC. RF’s initial investment in June of 2019 and subsequent capital infusions have led to InterCool’s accelerated growth and position of leadership in the industry.

Through the additional strategic investment, RF will continue to support InterCool’s accelerated growth and build on a 70-year history of industry leadership. 

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments