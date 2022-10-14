RF Investment Partners, a provider of structured growth capital, announced an additional strategic investment in Carrollton-based commercial and industrial refrigeration leader InterCool USA, LLC. RF’s initial investment in June of 2019 and subsequent capital infusions have led to InterCool’s accelerated growth and position of leadership in the industry.
Through the additional strategic investment, RF will continue to support InterCool’s accelerated growth and build on a 70-year history of industry leadership.
Vote for placement of second recycling bench
The City of Carrollton held a Bags for Benches campaign in March where residents could deliver plastic bags to the city. The goal was 600 pounds and it was met within weeks instead of months. The first bench for this project was installed at Josey Ranch Lake in February and was made from the donated plastic bags. The city is looking to repeat this and is now asking the public for input on where to place the second bench to best serve its citizens. Individuals have until Oct. 31 to vote for the placement at one of three locations: the Elm Fork Nature Preserve, Crosby Recreation Center playground area, or Josey Ranch Pond Walking Trail. More information can be found on the City of Carrollton’s website.
City of Lewisville achieves ISO 1 rating
The City of Lewisville has been awarded the coveted Class 1 Public Protection Classification (PPC) rating by the Insurance Services Office (ISO) for its fire prevention efforts in the city.
Insurance companies use PPC information to help establish fair premiums for fire insurance, generally offering lower premiums to homeowners in cities with better protection. Out of roughly 40,000 fire departments nationwide, there are 411 departments that hold a Class 1 rating, with fewer than 75 in Texas.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
