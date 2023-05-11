Leader business briefs.jpeg

 Courtesy of the City of Carrollton's Facebook page

Carrollton City Council and economic development staff, along with representatives from Governor Abbott's office, joined Siemens USA and Wyntron officials who flew in from around the world for a ribbon cutting ceremony in late April to mark the opening of the Wyntron manufacturing facility in Carrollton.

The facility will produce Siemens' EV universal charging stations for electric vehicles, creating new job opportunities and generating economic benefits for Carrollton citizens.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

