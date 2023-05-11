Carrollton City Council and economic development staff joined Siemens USA and Wyntron officials who flew in from around the world for a ribbon cutting ceremony in late April to mark the opening of the Wyntron manufacturing facility in Carrollton.
Courtesy of the City of Carrollton's Facebook page
Carrollton City Council and economic development staff, along with representatives from Governor Abbott's office, joined Siemens USA and Wyntron officials who flew in from around the world for a ribbon cutting ceremony in late April to mark the opening of the Wyntron manufacturing facility in Carrollton.
The facility will produce Siemens' EV universal charging stations for electric vehicles, creating new job opportunities and generating economic benefits for Carrollton citizens.
Ribbon cutting for Breathe Salon Suites
Join the Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting for Breathe Salon Suites on Thursday, May 18 from 10 to 11 a.m. The salon will be located at 4021 Beltline Rd. Suite 210 in Addison.
Ground broken for Glory Park/Parque La Gloria
Lewisville is getting a new park that promises to provide the community with more greenspace and recreational opportunities called Glory Park/Parque La Gloria. A groundbreaking for the park was held this past weekend. The project was awarded a $750,000 grant by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department in 2022 and the park's construction plans are being developed in collaboration with the city, Kimley-Horn, and local residents.
The park will feature two playground structures, a fitness station, several shade structures, a mix of soft and hard trails, pedestrian lighting, interpretive signs, and more than 80 plants and grasses in the common areas. Free public wifi will also be available in the park.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
