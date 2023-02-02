To celebrate the opening of its first-ever Texas location in Lewisville, Mountain Mike’s Pizza is hosting a grand opening celebration at the new Lewisville restaurant located at 4740 TX-121 Suite 900 in Lewisville on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 3 to 7 p.m.
To kick off the event, the first 100 guests will receive a free small pepperoni or cheese pizza to enjoy. During the event, guests of all ages can enjoy face painting, balloon animals, coloring stations, and listen to music from the local high school band. Guests will also have the chance to win free pizza for a year and the pizza brand is also partnering with local nonprofit Journey to Dream.
Birdcall ribbon cutting
Join the Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for a ribbon cutting ceremony for Birdcall. The restaurant will be located at 3232 E Hebron Parkway Carrollton, TX 75007.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
