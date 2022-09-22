CARROLL, a national real estate investment firm announced the sale of a 520-unit, garden-style community in Carrollton. The sale marks the 18th disposition of the year for the national real estate investment firm, which manages more than 33,000 multifamily units across nine states.
Trash rate increase in Carrollton
New solid waste rate changes were adopted at the Carrollton City Council Meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13 resulting in a rate increase for residents from $21.75 per month to $22. 25 per month. The rate will go into effect on Saturday, Oct. 1. For more information, go to the City of Carrollton’s website.
Register for 2022 National Night Out
The Town of Flower Mound hosts its 2022 National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 4, encouraging residents to organize a block party from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and register their neighborhood for a chance to win the Flower Mound Neighborhood of the Year award. National Night Out is an annual event that promotes crime prevention, community partnerships and neighborhood unity. For more information, go to www.flower-mound.com/nno.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
