Carrollton City Council recently attended Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce’s grand opening of the brand new Raising Canes. Raising Canes presented a check to CFBISD’s CreekviewLeads as a part of the festivities. Creekview Cheer, Creekview Football, and Folklorico were there to accept the donation.
Cafe Open House
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD is hosting Ranchview Culinary Arts program’s Cafe Open House on Jan. 19 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. This is a come and go event at the Nancy Watten Technology and Event Center. Light snacks and sips will be prepared and served by the Culinary Arts students.
New building at Sheffield Elementary
CFBISD celebrated the opening of Sheffield Elementary School's new building on Dec. 13, 2022, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Attendees were greeted in front of the school with a performance from the Newman Smith High School drumline. During the ceremony, Sheffield's choir performed their school song and several holiday songs before the CFBISD Board of Trustees cut the ribbon. In attendance were students, teachers, staff, the mayor, district and school administrators, community members, and representatives from the architect and construction companies.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
