Business briefs 18 1.jpeg
Courtesy of City of Carrollton

Carrollton City Council recently attended Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce’s grand opening of the brand new Raising Canes. Raising Canes presented a check to CFBISD’s CreekviewLeads as a part of the festivities. Creekview Cheer, Creekview Football, and Folklorico were there to accept the donation.

Cafe Open House

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments