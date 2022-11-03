Join the Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening of Chips & Salsa on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be drinks and appetizers at the ribbon cutting and once open, the restaurant will offer authentic Tex-Mex food. The restaurant will be located at 2001 Midway Rd Ste. 132, Carrollton, TX 75006.
Mixer and ribbon cutting for Hangover Street
There will be a ribbon cutting and mixer hosted by the Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce and Hangover Street, which is a family-owned, wholesale liquor store. During the event on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 4:30 to 6 p.m., there will be appetizers and drinks. Hangover Street is rapidly growing in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and the new Carrollton location is at 3330 Earhart Dr. Ste 104, Carrollton, TX, 75006
Keep Lewisville Beautiful cleanup
Volunteers are needed to help cleanup more than 30 creeks, streams, canals, and shoreline. After the cleanup, Keep Lewisville Beautiful and the Lewisville Chamber of Commerce will celebrate Texas Arbor Day, host a free onsite educational expo with conservation partners, and have a free snack lunch for all participants. Cleanup supplies will be provided onsite to volunteers upon check in. Both onsite help and offsite volunteer opportunities are available. Check in and registration will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Lake Park Catfish Picnic Area. Volunteers will need to turn in their release forms and pickup supplies at the meeting site. Volunteers must register to participate. Registration is open online by going to https://keeplewisvillebeautiful.org/trinity-trash-bash/ or you can email info@keeplewisvillebeautiful.org for questions.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
