Join the Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening of Chips & Salsa on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be drinks and appetizers at the ribbon cutting and once open, the restaurant will offer authentic Tex-Mex food. The restaurant will be located at 2001 Midway Rd Ste. 132, Carrollton, TX 75006.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

