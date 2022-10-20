The Lewisville Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Assisted Living Locators, a company that helps seniors find the right care advisors. The ribbon cutting was on Friday, Oct. 21 at 9 a.m. and the business is located at 551 N. Valley Pkwy Lewisville, TX 75067.
Ribbon cutting for Tuff Shed
Continuing with ribbon cuttings on Friday, Oct. 21, the Lewisville Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Tuff Shed located at 2260 S. Stemmons Freeway in Lewisville. The ribbon cutting was at 11 a.m. and with Tuff Shed now open, Lewisville residents and businesses can purchase sheds and have them delivered locally.
Kids 101 Pediatric Dentistry
The Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of Kids 101 Pediatric Dentistry with a ribbon cutting on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. The dentist provides a safe and peaceful environment where children can receive guidance on dental habits and more. The children’s dentistry is located at 1601 E. Trinity Mills Rd Suite 101, Carrollton, TX 75006.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
