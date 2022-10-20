Ribbon cutting for Assisted Living Locators

The Lewisville Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Assisted Living Locators, a company that helps seniors find the right care advisors. The ribbon cutting was on Friday, Oct. 21 at 9 a.m. and the business is located at 551 N. Valley Pkwy Lewisville, TX 75067.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

