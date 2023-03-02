business briefs 35.jpeg

Midway Road Revitalization Project. 

The Town of Addison is continuing the Main Lane Paving Phase of the Midway Road Revitalization Project. Main lane pavement demolition in the northern segment of the Midway Road Revitalization Project began the week of February 27. The southbound lanes from Keller Springs Road to Dooley Road will be closed and all traffic will be moved to the northbound lanes. The traffic configuration will have one lane of traffic in each direction and a continuous left turn lane in the center. Drivers should pay close attention to the traffic control and lane assignments in this area and observe the location of signal heads and directional signage at the intersections.

