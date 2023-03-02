The Town of Addison is continuing the Main Lane Paving Phase of the Midway Road Revitalization Project. Main lane pavement demolition in the northern segment of the Midway Road Revitalization Project began the week of February 27. The southbound lanes from Keller Springs Road to Dooley Road will be closed and all traffic will be moved to the northbound lanes. The traffic configuration will have one lane of traffic in each direction and a continuous left turn lane in the center. Drivers should pay close attention to the traffic control and lane assignments in this area and observe the location of signal heads and directional signage at the intersections.
Animal Shelter changing hours of operation on Tuesdays through April
The Gene Carey Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is changing its hours of operation on Tuesdays in an effort to encourage more people to adopt an animal.
Beginning March 7, the shelter will be open to the public from noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. Being open later in the evening, even one day a week, will create an opportunity for people who are considering adopting an animal and can’t make it to the shelter during regular business hours. The shelter will keep these Tuesday hours through at least April 25. The Gene Carey Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is located at 995 E. Valley Ridge, Lewisville. It is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 12 to 5 p.m.
Ribbon cutting for Castle Hills Emergency Room
Join the Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting for Castle Hills Emergency Room on Thursday, March 9 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The emergency room will be located at 4228 N Josey Ln Carrollton, TX 75010.
