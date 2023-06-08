The Rosemeade Rainforest Aquatic Complex is officially open. Explore everything the Rainforest has to offer with a zero-depth entry pool, two platform levels with a bridge, water cannons, bubblers, spray bars, water slides, a 600-gallon dump bucket, and a 200-foot lazy river that meanders throughout the complex.
The newly remodeled main pool section has a shaded toddler splash pool, a zero-depth entry activity pool, a 25-meter lap pool with eight lanes, a diving well, and two 22-foot-tall water slides. In addition to updates on the main pool area, the facility includes a newly remodeled bathhouse, concession stand, and deck space. The facility is located adjacent to the Rosemeade Recreation Center. To learn more about the Rosemeade Rainforest Aquatic Complex, visit cityofcarrollton.com/rainforest.
Old Town Splash Park grand opening
Join the parks and recreation department for the grand opening of Lewisville's Old Town Splash Park. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. The splash park is located at 535 W. College St. Lewisville, Texas 75067.
Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.