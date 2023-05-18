The Rosemeade Rainforest Aquatic Complex will officially open for pre-season swimming on Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29 with official daily swimming hours beginning Tuesday, May 30. Explore everything the rainforest has to offer with a zero-depth entry pool, two platform levels with a bridge, water cannons, bubblers, spray bars, water slides, a 600-gallon dump bucket, and a 200-foot lazy river that meanders throughout the complex. The newly remodeled main pool section has a shaded toddler splash pool, a zero-depth entry activity pool, a 25-meter lap pool with eight lanes, a diving well, and two 22-foot-tall water slides. In addition to updates on the main pool area, the facility includes a newly remodeled bathhouse, concession stand, and deck space.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

