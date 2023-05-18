The Rosemeade Rainforest Aquatic Complex will officially open for pre-season swimming on Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29 with official daily swimming hours beginning Tuesday, May 30. Explore everything the rainforest has to offer with a zero-depth entry pool, two platform levels with a bridge, water cannons, bubblers, spray bars, water slides, a 600-gallon dump bucket, and a 200-foot lazy river that meanders throughout the complex. The newly remodeled main pool section has a shaded toddler splash pool, a zero-depth entry activity pool, a 25-meter lap pool with eight lanes, a diving well, and two 22-foot-tall water slides. In addition to updates on the main pool area, the facility includes a newly remodeled bathhouse, concession stand, and deck space.
Carrollton Memorial Day closures
Carrollton City Hall, Josey Ranch Lake Library, Hebron and Josey Library, and the Oak Creek Tennis Center will be closed on Monday, May 29 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. The Carrollton Senior Center, Rosemeade Recreation Center, and Crosby Recreation Center will remain open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Rosemeade Rainforest Aquatic Complex will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The A.W. Perry Homestead Museum, Indian Creek Golf Club, and Oak Creek Tennis Center will remain open for regular hours of operation. Trash services will not be affected. For more information, including regular hours of operation, visit cityofcarrollton.com or call 972-466-3000.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
