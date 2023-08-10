image button widget 415 × 293 px - City Hall with trees
Courtesy photo

Sun Valley Aquatic Center switching to weekend-only operations

Sun Valley Aquatic Center converted to weekend-only operations on Saturday, Aug. 5. The park will be open 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday through the end of the summer season on Sept. 3.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments