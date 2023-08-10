Sun Valley Aquatic Center switching to weekend-only operations
Sun Valley Aquatic Center converted to weekend-only operations on Saturday, Aug. 5. The park will be open 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday through the end of the summer season on Sept. 3.
The annual end-of-summer change to weekend hours is a result of reduced demand and reduced lifeguard availability once the academic year begins. Depending on staffing levels, some features will not be available for use during the weekends. Residents are encouraged to call 972.210.3550 before going to the pool to confirm which features will be open.
Single-day admission is $4 for Lewisville residents, $5 for non-residents, and free for visitors age 2 or younger.
Sun Valley Aquatic Center, 801 S. Valley Parkway next to Lewisville High School, features two double-loop slides, a lazy river, a leisure pool with play features, a tot pool, a 25-yard competition pool with lap swimming available, rentable party umbrellas, and vending machines.
Thrive to close Aug. 14-20 for annual maintenance and cleaning
Thrive, the City of Lewisville’s multi generational recreation center, will close the week of Aug. 14-20 for annual maintenance and cleaning intended to extend the life of the building and ensure visitors continue to enjoy high-quality programming in a high-quality space.
Thrive will reopen on Monday, Aug. 21, at 5 a.m.
During the one-week closure, Thrive members are encouraged to take advantage of free fitness classes that will be held outside of Thrive, and fitness classes held weekly at Wayne Ferguson Plaza in Old Town Lewisville.
