Both library locations will close early at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Carrollton City Hall, the A.W. Perry Homestead Museum, Indian Creek Golf Club, Oak Creek Tennis Center, both Recreation Centers, both libraries, and the Senior Center will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. City Hall, Josey Ranch Lake Library and Hebron & Josey Library will remain closed the day after Thanksgiving. The Senior Center, Crosby Recreation Center, and Rosemeade Recreation Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. Trash will not be picked up on Thursday, Nov. 24, and will be delayed by one day through Saturday, Nov. 26.
I-35E Phase 2 construction
The I-35E Phase 2 project is ongoing with weekly closures scheduled. The project will reconstruct and widen a 6.39-mile southern section of I-35E in Dallas County from I-635 to Denton County Line. The project will consist of widening the section from six to eight lanes and improving intersections and frontage roads to decrease congestion and improve safety for motorists. To keep up-to-date on all road closures, visit https://www.txdot.gov/35ephase2.
Public input sought on CDBG funding
The Community Grants Division will hold a public hearing to gather input on neighborhood needs, social service priorities, and affordable housing issues for the upcoming 2023-24 program year in Lewisville. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lewisville Grand Theater located at 100 N. Charles Street. Comments received during the public meeting will be considered in how CDBG funds are spent for the upcoming year.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
