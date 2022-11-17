Carrollton Thanksgiving closures and hours

Both library locations will close early at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Carrollton City Hall, the A.W. Perry Homestead Museum, Indian Creek Golf Club, Oak Creek Tennis Center, both Recreation Centers, both libraries, and the Senior Center will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. City Hall, Josey Ranch Lake Library and Hebron & Josey Library will remain closed the day after Thanksgiving. The Senior Center, Crosby Recreation Center, and Rosemeade Recreation Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. Trash will not be picked up on Thursday, Nov. 24, and will be delayed by one day through Saturday, Nov. 26.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

