An official groundbreaking ceremony for the Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center will be held Friday, Jan. 20, 9 a.m., at Central Fire Station, 188 N. Valley Parkway.
The new 116,000 square foot facility will replace the current police department building and Fire Station #1, which includes fire department administration, near the corner of Main Street and Valley Parkway. In addition to police and fire operations, the facility also will include a hardened emergency operations center and roughly 20,000 square feet of shared space for a fitness room, training and meeting spaces, and storage. Construction on the new facility is scheduled to be completed in late 2024.
DART Silver Line meeting
Don’t miss your chance to attend an in-person biannual community meeting to review the DART Silver Line Regional Rail project’s progress on Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Crosby Recreation Center. DART and project design-building contractor, Archer Western Herzog, will answer questions and outline the latest project updates.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
