Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center 1

A rendering of the outside of the Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center.

 Courtesy of the City of Lewisville

An official groundbreaking ceremony for the Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center will be held Friday, Jan. 20, 9 a.m., at Central Fire Station, 188 N. Valley Parkway.

The new 116,000 square foot facility will replace the current police department building and Fire Station #1, which includes fire department administration, near the corner of Main Street and Valley Parkway. In addition to police and fire operations, the facility also will include a hardened emergency operations center and roughly 20,000 square feet of shared space for a fitness room, training and meeting spaces, and storage. Construction on the new facility is scheduled to be completed in late 2024.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments