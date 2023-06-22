united way.png
Swiss American CDMO and BioNTX have partnered to host the inaugural Biotechnology and Healthcare Industry Alliance of North Texas (BHIANT) launch meeting that will champion a next generation, industry-led, workforce partnership. DFW area employers will benefit from a skilled labor force that serves communities by creating pathways to high-paying, quality jobs in biotechnology, biomanufacturing and industry related entry-level positions.

The alliance brings together industry trade and manufacturing ecosystems. Swiss American is a drug and medical device Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and BioNTX is a biotechnology trade organization.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

