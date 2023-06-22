Swiss American CDMO and BioNTX have partnered to host the inaugural Biotechnology and Healthcare Industry Alliance of North Texas (BHIANT) launch meeting that will champion a next generation, industry-led, workforce partnership. DFW area employers will benefit from a skilled labor force that serves communities by creating pathways to high-paying, quality jobs in biotechnology, biomanufacturing and industry related entry-level positions.
The alliance brings together industry trade and manufacturing ecosystems. Swiss American is a drug and medical device Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and BioNTX is a biotechnology trade organization.
United Way of Denton County celebrated 70 years
United Way of Denton County celebrated 70 years of impact in Denton County with a birthday open house at their newly renovated offices. The renovation was prompted by a burst water line following the freeze in December that flooded 15,000 square feet of the building with three inches of water.
A ribbon cutting with area Chambers of Commerce including Denton, Lewisville, Lake Cities, Flower Mound, The Colony, Little Elm, and Metrocrest celebrated the reopening of United Way of Denton County’s newly renovated building following the Christmas 2022 flood.
The celebration took place on Thursday, June 8 from 3 to 5 p.m. at 1314 Teasley Lane, Denton TX, 76205.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
